New college academy will train next generation of digital leaders

A NEW college programme will help future-proof multiple industries by training the next generation of digital leaders.

Coleg Cambria will launch its new Digital Leadership Academy this September.

Hosted in the state-of-the-art Medru skills factory in Deeside, the Academy will deliver a tailor-made training solution for industry.

And the courses are free to anyone eligible for PLA (Personal Learning Account) funding; over 19 years of age, self-employed, or employed and earning under £29,534 per year.

Cambria’s Director of Business Solutions Nigel Holloway said there has already been a positive response from different commercial arenas in the region and beyond.

“Ultimately this is aimed at leaders, managers or anyone with aspirations of becoming a manager in what is an increasingly digital world,” he said.

“Particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic when people began working more remotely – and many still are – it’s paramount leaders in the private and public sector are switched on to rapid advances in technology.

“A lot of companies are still unsure how best to move towards new ways of working, how these can benefit them, what and skills and tools they’ll need.

“As part of the Digital Leadership Academy we can support them with that.”

Covering different themes, from Industry 4.0 – the fourth industrial revolution – to data-driven decision making, digital storytelling and more, Nigel says it will give learners a “well-rounded knowledge base” to build on.

“This is aimed at any industry where there is a digital component, which is effectively all of them,” he added.

“Those completing the programme will be in a position to return to their workplace and implement new ideas and digital strategies, because that is as important as the knowledge and skills people will acquire.

“Ensuring colleagues embrace that change, buy into new, modern systems and ideas – whether it be big data, artificial intelligence, or creating a digital culture – and come along on the journey is going to be pivotal.”

As part of the course there will be an opportunity to study and achieve the ILM Level 4 Certificate in Leadership and Management.

Other areas covered include The Digital Skills Gap, Stakeholder Engagement, Understanding Barriers, Change Management Tools, Reasons for Change, Environmental and Organisational Analysis, and Lean and Agile Methodologies.

For more information on the Digital Leadership Academy, visit www.cambria.ac.uk.

Published in