New course in Animal Care for Doncaster students

New Animal Care qualifications are being introduced at Communication Specialist College Doncaster starting in 2024.

The courses will see students at the specialist Further Education (FE) college learning a new range of skills in caring for animals including small mammals and reptiles.

Laurent Berges, principal of the college said:

“We are extremely pleased to be introducing this new vocational pathway at the college.

“We know that many of our students and potential students are keen to learn about animal care to give them the skills needed to work in places like Yorkshire Wildlife Park, veterinary surgeries and specialist pet stores.

“Setting up a new vocational area means that we have been recruiting for new staff including a teacher and technicians and once the team starts in January 24, we will be introducing an animal care

department who will be responsible for bringing a range of small animals to the college.

“The level 2 course is perfect for students who want to have a career in animal care or are looking to move on to an apprenticeship in that area, but we are also introducing a level 1 programme and non- accredited modules to develop life skills.”

The curriculum is being developed in conjunction with experts in the animal care sector to ensure that students learn the skills and behaviours needed to gain employment in that area.

“This is one of the first steps in developing our new curriculum and students studying at Communication Specialist College will see a number of exciting new courses and opportunities available over the coming year,” added Laurent.

For further information about Communication Specialist College Doncaster visit here.

Published in