New report probes impact of apprenticeships funding cut in Wales

The impact of a 14% funding cut made by the Welsh Government to its flagship apprenticeship programme is the hot topic of a new report to be discussed at a breakfast networking event in Cardiff for work-based learning providers next week.

Members of the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) will gather at St David’s Hotel on Tuesday, from 8am to 10am, for the ‘Investing in Apprenticeships: Securing our Future’ event, which features an interesting line-up of speakers.

Lisa Mytton, NTFW strategic director, will reveal some of the headline findings of the report, jointly commissioned by the NTFW and CollegesWales, which probes the impacts of the funding cut.

Earlier this autumn, the NTFW called on First Minister Eluned Morgan to restore the money axed from the apprenticeship budget. It said the cut has:

reduced opportunities for young people;

Increased strain on employers;

Impacted key parts of the economy and the public sector;

Negatively impacted learning providers’ professional workforce;

Impacted Health and Social Care and Public Services specifically.

“I am eagerly looking forward to the breakfast networking event,” said Lisa. “This gathering is crucial for discussing the impacts of recent funding cuts and highlighting the importance of apprenticeships in empowering individuals, strengthening our workforce and driving economic growth.

“The insights and discussions from this event will be invaluable for shaping the future of work-based learning in Wales.”

Other speakers at the breakfast event include Luke Fletcher, MS, chair of the Senedd Cross-Party Group on Apprenticeships and Rhian Edwards, executive director for policy, Medr, newly established Commission for Tertiary Education and Research.

Claire Roberts, head of strategic engagement and Elaine Carlile, strategic engagement manager, both from Qualifications Wales, will speak about paving the way for lifelong employability through qualification review and reform.

Paul Evans, project director at Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales, will introduce finalists from Wales who have recently competed in the WorldSkills UK Finals in Manchester.

To find out more about becoming a member of the NTFW, please contact Karen Smith, NTFW communications and marketing manager, at Email: [email protected] or Tel: 07425 621709.