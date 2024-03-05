New scholarship to empower women around the world launched by the University of Sunderland

This week marks International Women’s Day (Friday 8 March), and the University of Sunderland (@sunderlanduni) has launched a pioneering new scholarship to tackle gender inequality in the arts and creative industries – on a global scale.

The Scholarship for Women in the Arts and Creative Industries – a joint initiative by the University’s Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries and the International Office – aims to break down the barriers that prevent talented women around the world from pursuing and excelling in creative careers in media, film and the arts.

A recent study by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) highlighted a persistent underrepresentation of women in the cultural and creative industries globally.

To address this issue, the University is offering the scholarship exclusively to female creatives from the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The scholarship covers full tuition and accommodation for eligible courses, including MA Design, and MA Media Production (Film and Television).

Professor Arabella Plouviez, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said: “Empowering women to pursue careers within the creative industries is a necessity for fostering diverse, inclusive, and innovative societies. The University of Sunderland’s introduction of this ‘Scholarship for Women in the Arts and Creative Industries’ for the academic year 2024/25 is an important step as well as a fantastic opportunity.

“By offering financial support and opportunities for engagement, this scholarship will open doors for talented women. Through initiatives like these, we move closer to a future where every voice, regardless of gender, is heard and celebrated in the vibrant tapestry of the arts.”

Lorraine Robertson, Deputy Director of International at the University, said: The University of Sunderland is excited to introduce this initiative, playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the creative industries to be more inclusive and diverse. This scholarship is a testament to a belief in the transformative power of education and the arts in advancing gender equality and empowering women.

“As we celebrate International Women’s Day, this scholarship demonstrates our commitment to invest in the talents of women around the world to inspire an inclusive future within the creative industries.”

Students selected for the scholarship will also take on roles as Student Ambassadors or Course Representatives, representing the student body and contributing to the University’s vibrant student community.

