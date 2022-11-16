New Skills Bootcamps launched to connect people with manufacturing jobs in Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) has awarded £548k funding through the Department for Education to enable three providers to deliver training in manufacturing skills as part of their Skills Bootcamps scheme.

In the UK, manufacturing has been identified as a key sector due to its contribution to the economy. On a local level, manufacturing serves a long tradition in Greater Manchester however skills intelligence shows that manufacturing employers are facing growing challenges in regard to upskilling and recruitment.

The Skills Bootcamps are designed to address these challenges as part of the Government’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee and Plan for Jobs. The offer is a flexible, up to 16-week training course which will build sector-specific skills and guarantee an interview with a local employer.

The three providers delivering manufacturing bootcamps in Greater Manchester are; 3D 360 who specialise in 3D printing courses; Rochdale Training who are focusing on welding and Salford City College who are offering training in industrial textiles.

Councillor Eamonn O’Brien, Greater Manchester’s lead for Education, Work, Skills, Apprenticeships and Digital said: “Skills Bootcamps represent such an amazing opportunity for our residents and local businesses. The number of Greater Manchester residents employed in the manufacturing sector is estimated to be between 100,000 – 116,000, representing 7.4 – 8% of the workforce. “The scheme is designed to help local people gain new skills to pursue exciting careers and places an emphasis on the technical skills welcomed by businesses across Greater Manchester. “This is not just about manufacturing and technology, it’s about the benefit and value we can provide to our residents and city-region.”

Rochdale Training’s Skills Bootcamp is a five-week training course in welding and fabrication. It’s designed in partnership with engineering employers across Greater Manchester and tailor made for people who wish to retrain and gain practical skills to pursue a new vocation.

Training will enable learners to develop the skills, behaviours, knowledge, and health and safety awareness required to prepare them for working as a welder or fabricator.

3D 360’s Skills Bootcamp will focus on providing an understanding of the capabilities of Additive / Digital manufacturing & Industry 4.0. The courses include:

Intro to Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) and 3D CAD Skills Bootcamp (Level 3)

Digital Manufacturing and Industry 4.0 Skills Bootcamp (Level 3)

Advanced Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) Skills Bootcamp (Level 3/4)

Salford City College Group’s Production Sewing Machinist Skills Bootcamp has been co-designed with UK Fashion & Textiles Association, to give learners the skills and knowledge needed to start a career in production sewing industry. The rejuvenated textiles industry is enjoying a renaissance, with manufacturers in fashion, interior design, health, automotive and other sectors requiring ethically sourced products to meet demand in a fast-growing industry. The course will suit residents in Greater Manchester who are:

Seeking entry to an innovative sector and understand manufacturing as the foundation for a career

A returner to the industry

Seeking a career change

A Sewing enthusiast, wishing to monetise their knowledge by upskilling and progressing to work as a freelancer

Jill Nagy, Chief Executive at Rochdale Training, said:

“This is an exciting project for Greater Manchester residents and employers. The training will allow people to re-train or upskill for a sector that needs a skilled workforce. On completion of the course, learners will have gained the valuable skills necessary to progress on to full-time employment, an Apprenticeship, or further study in the sector.”

Lee Fogg, Technical Director at 3D 360, said:

“3D 360 is delighted to be partnering with Greater Manchester Combined Authority to deliver Skills Bootcamps tailored to support the Manufacturing industry to build technical capability. 3D 360 are experts in 3D Printing, 3D CAD, digital manufacturing integration and R&D.

“All 3D 360 training courses teach industry transferable skills sets which focus on addressing regional skills gaps within the new emerging digital skills sectors.”

Victoria Kielty, Salford City College Group’s Head of Centre for Pendleton College and Future Skills, said:

“Salford City College Group are delighted to be working in partnership with UK Fashion & Textiles Association to meet the skills needs of the sector with our new Production Sewing Machinist Skills Bootcamp. We are supporting employers in Greater Manchester with the recruitment of new staff and working with our learners to provide the foundations of a rewarding career. The partnership will contribute to our city’s distinguished legacy in the textiles industry.”

Skills Bootcamps are completely free for individuals looking for a career change, new job opportunity or wanting to upskill as the courses are fully-funded. Large employers looking to upskill their current staff will contribute 30% of the cost for their staff members upskilling. Small or medium employers (SMEs) will contribute 10% for their staff members upskilling.

Skills Bootcamps will focus on supporting individuals across priority groups including:

Low paid workers

The unemployed or out of work

Veterans

Ex-offenders

Women

Ethnic minorities

The over 50s

Those returning work after a break/maternity leave

People living with a health conditions or disabilities

To apply for Rochdale Training’s Bootcamps please visit: Skills Bootcamp in Welding – Looking for Work | Rochdale Training

To apply for Salford City College’s Bootcamps please visit: Production Sewing Machinist – Salford City College (salfordcc.ac.uk)

To apply for 3D 360’s Bootcamps please visit: Manchester: DfE Skills Bootcamps – 3D 360 Ltd (3d360printer.co.uk)

For more information about Skills Bootcamps please visit: Skills Bootcamps – Greater Manchester Combined Authority (greatermanchester-ca.gov.uk)

