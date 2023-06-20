Newcastle College Celebration Awards 2023

Newcastle and Stafford College Group’s (NSCG) Newcastle College showcased its students, apprentices and employer partners in a night filled with celebration and pride during the annual Celebration Awards ceremony.

The glittering event, held on Tuesday 13 June, took place at the prestigious Keele Hall and saw almost 40 awards presented for outstanding contributions and successes; including sixth form awards, vocational awards, professional studies, skills & technology, progression awards, apprenticeship achievements and employer recognition awards.

Headline sponsor Keele University kindly hosted the event with more than 200 invited guests in attendance including around 50 celebrated award-winners.

Winning students and their families joined local partner employers, governors and dignitaries including Keele University’s Vice-Chancellor Trevor McMillan OBE, Chief Executive of Staffordshire’s Chamber of Commerce Sara Williams OBE and Chief Operating Officer of Stoke City Football Club, Simon King.

The key calendar event is the chance to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of some exceptional learners from full-time, apprenticeship and higher education programmes, whilst also acknowledging the fantastic work of some of our key employer partners.

Kicking off the evening, Level 3 Music Performance student Natasha Birks gave an inspiring rendition of Miley Cyrus’ The Climb, which was followed by an introduction to proceedings by Principal and Chief Executive, Craig Hodgson who welcomed attendees to the event.

Gloria Neligwa with her Honours Programme Award.

Throughout the evening, attendees heard about the finalists’ remarkable achievements over the last 12 months and found out why they were nominated for an award.

Within the Academic and Creative category, the Humanities Award went to Holly Hardman. The A Level student was recognised for her academic achievements and for coming 3rd nationally in the Cambridge sponsored HE+ research competition.

The Kings C of E School alum, Elnoy Greenenko, was given the Maths & Science Award for his accomplishments in both subjects, while the Honours Programme Award went to Gloria Neligwa for showing great commitment to her studies in preparation for studying medicine at the University of Cambridge.

CEO and Principal, Craig Hodgson and Principal’s Award winner, Emma Gallimore.

Within the Vocational Studies Awards category, Wiktoria Kowalczyk was given the Early Years Award for her achievements in her education and childcare T Level while Aaron Butler was announced as the Performing Arts Award winner for his commitment and focus in his studies.

Two students were selected for the prestigious Principal’s Award. The Principal’s Award (academic), sponsored by Keele University, was won by Emma Gallimore. Emma has enjoyed a very successful year as the Mental Health and Wellbeing Officer for the Students’ Union and was also selected out of hundreds of applicants to form part in the Association of College’s (AoC) FE Youth Collective.

The Principal’s Award (vocational) winner was Joshua Taylor who has consistently shown a steely determination to succeed and overcome many barriers despite having cerebral palsy. Josh was celebrated for his drive, ambition and positive outlook.

Josh Taylor celebrates his Principal’s Award for vocational studies with his family.

As part of the Sports Award category, this year’s Team of the Year was the NSCG’s women’s Volleyball team who were recognised for reigning victorious and retaining the title of the AoC’S Sport National Champions.

Employer partner Sempar Accountancy was named Employer of the Year for their continuous support of the apprenticeship programme while Cyberkiln was named as the Best New Employer in the Bowmer & Kirkland sponsored award.

Commenting on the evening, Craig Hodgson, Principal and Chief Executive at NSCG Newcastle College, said:

“I would like to extend thanks to Keele University for hosting our awards in such historic and spectacular surroundings and for being our headline sponsor. Thanks are also extended to our other generous sponsors, award presenters and invited guests whose support has enabled the event to take place.

“The Celebration Awards are a College highlight and we were delighted to recognise and celebrate the achievements of our students, apprentices and employers at our annual ceremony.

“The standard of this year’s award winners is outstanding and sharing their stories and celebrating the talents, success and determination of our College community fills me with pride and is probably the best part of my job.

“I would also like to acknowledge NSCG’s talented and dedicated staff who provide our learners with the best possible education and training to ensure they leave us fully equipped and ready to embark on their next exciting steps.”

See the full list of winners here.

