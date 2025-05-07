NIS Group and The Way Youth Zone launch Way2Work programme as part of £100,000 Cornerstone Patron pledge

The Way Youth Zone is proud to announce NIS Group as its first ever Cornerstone Patron, following a transformative £100,000 investment into supporting young people across Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas.

Part of the donation will launch a powerful new employability programme: Way2Work – Building Futures Together, a long-term partnership between the two organisations that will empower local young people with the skills, confidence, and opportunities they need to shape their own futures and gain meaningful employment.

This bold commitment will deliver accessible support to individuals and families, with activities including confidence-building and teamwork sessions for children, employability skills development and career exploration for teenagers.

There will also be dedicated family and SEND guidance through joint workshops and mentoring opportunities, whilst the programme is aiming to extend its reach into the wider community through outreach youth work and targeted employability activities.

Paul Snape, CEO at The Way Youth Zone, said:

“NIS Group becoming our first Cornerstone Patron is a huge moment for us and its sizeable investment means we can expand the impact we have on young people and families across Wolverhampton and the surrounding areas.

“Way2Work is not just about preparing young people for jobs – it’s about giving them confidence, life skills, and belief in their own potential. This partnership is empowering them to take control of their futures and realise what they’re truly capable of.

“It could not come at a more important time. Wolverhampton faces significant challenges, particularly with a large number of young people not engaged in education, employment, or training (NEET). Without intervention, this issue threatens to limit the city’s potential for growth and continue the cycle of disadvantage.”

Headquartered in Wolverhampton, NIS Group is a specialist training provider for the rails, civils, utilities and construction industries.

It supports over 3000 learners every year to gain sustainable employment, primarily through its network of Transport Rail and Infrastructure Academies located in Aston, Bilston, Coventry and Dudley.

By combining the organisation’s industry and training insight with the Way’s youth work expertise, the new partnership will inspire young people to unlock their potential, educate through first-class training, empower them to take control of their futures, and transform prospects for generations to come.

Davie Carns, CEO of NIS Group, added:

“As a proud Black Country business with deep roots in the city, we are proud to have been a supporter of The Way Youth Zone for many years.

“It is a fantastic place where young people can achieve great things, and it felt like a natural next step to reinforce our commitment by becoming its first Cornerstone Patron.

“We wanted it to be about more than just a financial donation. That’s why we’ve created Way2Work, a completely new and exciting direction and one we are delighted to support. It means we can help young people with an eye on future careers, which will be a boost for both individuals and the wider Wolverhampton community.

“Together, we are tackling the biggest challenges facing the city and surrounding areas head-on…creating opportunities, raising aspirations, and building brighter futures for the next generation.”