Nominations for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards in partnership with Pearson are open.

Over the past seven years, Pathway Group has been at the forefront of promoting social mobility, diversity, inclusion and equity in apprenticeships and is proud to announce that Nominations for the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards 2023 in partnership with Pearson are open.

The awards now in their 8th Year have been able to recognise over 1,500 apprentices from diverse backgrounds working in various sectors across the UK. As well as celebrating the talent and diversity that exist within our apprentices, the awards also recognise, Employers, Universities, Colleges and Independent Training Providers that support them through this process.

Safaraz Ali, Founder of the awards said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the impact the awards has had on the sector, and how they have evolved in line with a changing world, but the core purpose remains. Our purpose is to raise awareness of apprentices and celebrate the best of them. In doing this we hope to increase the take up of apprenticeships by people from minority communities and we encourage all employers, learning providers and apprentices to get involved.”

While diversity, inclusion and equality have by no means been fully realised in the realm of apprenticeships; developments and achievements are being made each day. These awards aim to support and augment this continual commitment to change. We are honoured to be a part of this movement, striving to create diversity amongst future leaders and ambassadors for apprenticeships.

The awards has several industry specific categories for both apprentices and employers, as well as a specific award for learning providers and universities. The deadline for nominations is Friday 28th April 2023.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards features the following categories which are open to both apprentices and employers:

• Accounting & Finance

• Management, Legal & Professional Services

• Health, Medical & Social Care

• Retail, Hospitality and Tourism

• Charity, Voluntary & Public Services

• Construction Services

• Engineering & Manufacturing

• Creative, Media & Marketing

• Digital & Technology

• Transport & Logistics

NOMINATE NOW: www.MulticulturalApprenticeshipAwards.co.uk

Winner of Apprentice of the year Parris Small with Headline Sponsor Pearson and found of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Safaraz Ali

