North Wales food stars headline Coleg Cambria event for 100+ students

TALENTED food producers headlined a multi-cultural college event for up to 100 students.

Charlotte Stanley, owner of Up a Yard in Ffynnongroyw, near Prestatyn, appeared at the Culture Collective gathering Tastes of the World at Coleg Cambria’s Ial Restaurant in Wrexham.

Charlotte, who trained as a chef at Cambria’s Deeside site, was joined by jam and chutney supremo Valerie Creusailor from Goch and Company and Sabor de Amor founder Beatriz Albo, a Big Ideas Wales role model and producer of incredible Spanish cooking sauces and condiments.

Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Coordinator Judith Alexander said:

“We appreciated these local businesses giving up their time to share their inspirational start-up stories and products with us.

“It is so interesting that they all shared similar stories, recipes born from their traditional family and cultural backgrounds and the takeaway for participants was that with some hard work anyone can start their own business and be their own boss.

“Start small and build it from there, with support from the college and Big Ideas Wales.”

Chaplain Tim Feak added: “It was fantastic to see our students learning about different foods and cultures whilst also being inspired by entrepreneurs.

“It’s amazing what we can achieve when we work together and we are confident that many young people left inspired, which was our aim.”

The first Culture Collective held last year showcased different food and drink from around the world, as well as music, dance, literature, art and more.

Tim and Judith said these, and other inspirational happenings, will continue to promote unity and interaction.

