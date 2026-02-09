NPTC Group of Colleges Celebrates Apprenticeship Week Wales 2026

NPTC Group of Colleges is proud to celebrate Apprenticeship Week Wales 2026, taking place from 9–15 February, by shining a spotlight on the life‑changing impact apprenticeships have on individuals, employers and communities across Wales. As part of the week‑long celebrations, the Group will also host the prestigious Skills Academy Wales Annual Apprenticeship Awards at Neath College on 9 February.

Apprenticeships: Your Pathway to Earning, Learning and Progressing

For anyone who feels full‑time study isn’t the right route, an apprenticeship with NPTC Group of Colleges offers the perfect alternative – enabling learners to get qualified, get paid and get a career.

Through Pathways Training, NPTC Group of Colleges provides high‑quality, personalised, industry‑recognised qualifications across Mid and South‑West Wales. All assessors bring significant industry expertise to support both learners and employers throughout every stage of the apprenticeship journey.

The Group has built strong and successful partnerships with leading employers, including DVLA, Neath Port Talbot Council, Powys Health Board, Swansea Bay University Health Board, The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), and Swansea City FC.

Apprenticeships offer the chance to earn a wage while gaining real-world experience and nationally recognised qualifications. Training can take place:

In the workplace

At college on a part‑time basis

At a training centre, either weekly or in blocks

At university for higher or degree-level routes

A wide range of pathways is available, from Level 2 (Foundation) through to Degree Apprenticeships, in sectors including:

Accountancy • Agriculture • Agricultural Mechanics • Business Administration • Care & Clinical Healthcare • Childcare & Playwork • Construction • Customer Service • Engineering • Hospitality • Motor Vehicle • Body Shop Repair • Retail Management • Team Leading & Management

To apply, individuals must be living or working in Wales, employed for at least 16 hours per week, and not in full‑time education.

Every year, Pathways Training supports hundreds of apprentices in developing the skills they need to thrive. These programmes not only benefit individuals but also strengthen local and regional economies by creating jobs, retaining talent and building strong employer partnerships.

Celebrating Excellence: Skills Academy Wales Annual Apprenticeship Awards

National Apprenticeship Week will begin with Neath College hosting the Skills Academy Wales Annual Apprenticeship Awards on 9 February 2026, which will recognise apprentices from across South and Mid Wales. The ceremony highlights the exceptional dedication learners have shown to their studies and the impressive progress they have made throughout their apprenticeship journeys.

Skills Academy Wales, founded in 2009 and celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, is a leading provider of Work‑Based Learning and a partnership of 14 respected training providers. Led by NPTC Group of Colleges, the partnership delivers high‑quality, flexible programmes tailored to meet the needs of young people, the unemployed and those already in work.

Over the past fifteen years, the partnership has supported over 23,000 apprentices, playing a vital role in developing a skilled workforce and strengthening the Welsh economy. Members include:

ACO Training Ltd • Coleg y Cymoedd • Catapwlt • Jobforce Wales • Learnkit Ltd • Llanelli Rural Council Training • Myrick Training Services • Neath Port Talbot Council • Pengwin • Protech Training Academy • Sirius Skills Ltd • Tooth Fairies Ltd • Welsh Ambulance Service

Together, these partners deliver apprenticeships across South and Mid Wales, with specialist provision reaching into North Wales, ensuring learners and employers benefit from deep industry experience and strong collaborative support.

Apprenticeship Week Wales

Apprenticeship Week Wales is an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships, and the value they bring to learners, employers and the wider Welsh economy.

Bringing together apprentices, training providers, parents and employers, Apprenticeship Week highlights the work being done across the whole apprenticeship community to promote the positive impact they are having throughout Wales.

Apprenticeships continue to:

Develop essential industry skills.

Create sustainable job opportunities.

Retain local talent.

Strengthen business and community links.

With demand for skilled workers continuing to rise across Wales, NPTC Group of Colleges remains committed to offering high‑quality apprenticeship routes that prepare learners for rewarding and meaningful careers.