Oldham employers can ‘Build The Future’ at free networking event

OLDHAM College is urging forward-thinking employers to attend a free networking and information event helping them to ‘Build The Future’.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes – and across all regional sectors – can benefit from this free breakfast invitation to the Oldham Event Centre on Friday, February 10 (8am-10am).

‘Build The Future’ will examine important issues like tackling skills shortages, boosting upskilling and retraining for existing staff – and creating openings for the next generation of homegrown talent.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, BBC journalist and presenter, will host proceedings with opening remarks from Darren Royle, Oldham Athletic CEO, and Alun Francis, Chair of the Oldham Economic Review Board which recently made recommendations on improving local business, innovation, jobs and skills prospects.

An expert panel will then discuss new challenges and options for employers, including a Q&A session, and there will also be the chance to talk to specialist staff.

Alun Francis, Oldham College Principal, said: “Build The Future is a great free networking opportunity looking at essential topics that can help all types and sizes of businesses to plan ahead and prosper.”

“They will also hear about the many ways that Oldham College and University Campus Oldham are already supporting hundreds of local and regional companies in discovering and boosting talent, and solving recruitment problems together.

“This can include a wide range of bespoke assistance. For example, we can advertise roles within your business to our learners, help to reskill and retrain your current staff to meet the fast-changing demands of the economy, or work with you to offer placement and apprenticeship opportunities that can grow your future potential – and much more.”

Attendance at ‘Build The Future’ is free and includes breakfast, car parking and giveaways at the Oldham Event Centre. It only takes a few seconds for employers to pre-register their place by going to Oldham.ac.uk/Build

Oldham College is also hosting additional monthly events for employers throughout 2023: including networking and opportunities to tour campus facilities. To learn more, go to Oldham.ac.uk/Employers

