Opening Doors into Computer Science and AI at OPIT – Open Institute of Technology

AI is changing the way we work. Hiring demand for tech workers is estimated to accelerate in the next five years, with the U.S. alone adding more than a million new tech jobs by the end of the decade. In order to challenge this, a new online university, OPIT – Open Institute of Technology, has introduced two degrees; a BSc in Modern Computer Science and an MSc in Applied Data Science in AI.

“In an era marked by an inevitable acceleration towards the most urgent transitions that society requires of us, including the digital one, OPIT’s mission is to focus on quality online education in the Computer Science field. The starting point is the awareness of the misalignment in the labor market, between what is taught and what companies are looking for today. That so-called mismatch generated by too much theory and too little practical approach,” says Professor Francesco Profumo, Rector of OPIT and former Minister of Education, University and Research of Italy. “We have identified the skills that can be the driver of change in the education market and then in society.”

OPIT stands out in higher education for a modern approach to teaching which is modelled on the need for quality, flexibility, and inclusiveness of the new generations. It is oriented towards the acquisition of up-to-date skills in the crucial sector of Computer Science. Through live lessons, masterclasses, videos, quizzes, exercises, and internally developed digital content, students can access training courses at any time, wherever they are, but without sacrificing quality and community, thanks to specific features integrated into the app. OPIT is a fully accredited institute within the EQF (European Qualification Framework) and the MQF. The degrees awarded have full legal value in Europe and are professionally recognised by employers.

OPIT consists of staff formed by international professors, from countries such as Canada, the USA, Italy, Brazil, and others, with strong teaching experiences in some of the best international universities, such as Santa Clara University, University of Michigan, and many more. They also have important professional or research experiences, in order to guarantee teaching that is based on solid theoretical foundations but is capable of applying them to real problems.

“Our teaching model combines quality, flexibility, and inclusiveness: we believe that education, even if it takes place physically at a distance, must guarantee closeness on all other aspects, starting from support for the student throughout the period of study,” says Riccardo Ocleppo, Founder and Director of OPIT. “We have translated into practice a new idea of ​​training, radically different from the current offers of university training. The quality of the teachers and the innovative format guarantee a high-level experience within a real community of people linked by the common goal of entering the world of work with a skilled background to meet demand.”

The Bachelor’s Degree in Modern Computer Science will start in mid-September, and it is possible to have completed it in only two years.

The Master of Science Degree in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is a path designed for anyone with a three-year degree, even if not in the technical field, and who wishes to build a career between business and data or technology.

