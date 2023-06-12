Painter and decorator wins London Master Builder Apprentice of the Year title

New City College Painting and Decorating student Joseph Powell has been named as the London Apprentice of the Year in the 2023 Federation of Master Builders Awards.

Joseph, 20, who studies at NCC Hackney campus and is employed by McLoughlin Decorating Limited, received his award at a glittering presentation evening involving trade companies from across London and Essex.

The Master Builder Awards is held each year to celebrate outstanding tradespeople as well as the best building projects which have been delivered by Master Builder companies.

Joseph, along with other winners on the night, will now go through to the national awards being hosted by TV personality Nick Knowles, at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on 22 September.

The hard-working apprentice was nominated for the prestigious award by his employers, McLoughlin Decorating Limited, who said he had a ‘first rate attitude’ and was a ‘pleasure to work with’.

His manager said: “Joseph’s desire to succeed sets him apart as a disciplined and capable individual. He is a valued member of McLoughlin Decorating’s Health and Safety Committee, as well as being an Apprenticeship Champion, a role which sees him mentor new apprentices, giving them support and encouragement and leading by very fine example.”

Alexandra Windsor, New City College Apprenticeship and Partnership Manager, said Joseph had an exemplary attendance record at college and had received glowing reports from his tutors. The transferrable skills he had taken with him from college had helped with job preparation including safety precautions and the rubbing down of walls.

He has passed numerous qualifications relevant to his employment, such as working at height, fire safety awareness, wallpapering and waste disposal – to name just a few. And he has completed numerous jobs since starting his apprenticeship, including working at an assisted living facility where he painted ceilings and external walls to a very high standard.

