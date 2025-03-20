Partners gather to collaborate on tackling Welsh skills shortfall

Key players in the qualifications and assessment market in Wales have met with regulators and training providers to develop closer collaboration to address a skills shortfall reported by nearly half of Welsh businesses.

The inaugural Welsh industry dinner organised in Cardiff by trade association, the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB), was supported by the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) and sponsored by Agored Cymru, provider of more than 400 qualifications for Wales.

Simon Pirotte, chief executive of Medr, the funding and regulating body for the tertiary education and research sector in Wales, spoke about the importance of education in times of uncertainty.

He emphasised Medr’s focus on helping to provide the skills needed by businesses and reducing the number of younger people who are not in education, employment or training.

Philip Blaker, chief executive of qualifications regulator Qualifications Wales, highlighted the benefits of collaboration and the need to work with uncertainty if Wales is to be successful.

The following day, many of the guests at the meeting attended the NTFW’s annual conference, Apprenticeships: Fuelling Economic Growth and Future Innovation, which provided an opportunity to further strengthen ties between business, training providers and organisations that develop and assess qualifications in Wales.

The meeting heralded the beginning of a renewed relationship between FAB and the NTFW and their shared commitment to strengthen skills delivery in Wales.

FAB says it is keen to ensure that more of its members are aware of the opportunities in Wales and the positive changes that are underway, including adoption of AI, a coherent approach to post-16 education funding and collaboration on regulation in Wales.

The federation is also campaigning for greater universal recognition of qualifications across the UK, something that the Westminster Government now sees as a higher priority.

Darren Howells, chief executive of Agored Cymru, said:

“The qualifications and assessment industry is critical to overcoming the skills shortfalls in Wales and supporting young people into work.

“The industry is committed to playing its part and making a difference. The meeting was an important opportunity to raise the profile of the industry and increase understanding.”

Rob Nitsch, chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies said:

“I was delighted with the response to our inaugural Welsh industry dinner in Cardiff and the universal willingness to collaborate to address the major skills challenges that businesses face in Wales. It’s great to see the innovation and co-operation across the industry which augurs well for the future of learners and employers across Wales.

“The dinner has laid the platform for even closer collaboration in the future and I must thank the NTFW and Agored Cymru for their support.”

Federation of Awarding Bodies