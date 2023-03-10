Pathway Group Bolsters Team with Top Talent from Across the Country

“Pathway Group, a dynamic employability and skills provider dedicated to empowering individuals to upskill and transform communities, is excited to welcome several new starters to their team in the last two weeks. The new recruits are from across a number of regions around the country and include Lancashire, Yorkshire, Humber, East Midlands and West Midlands. The range of roles cover an HR Manager, Head of Performance, Curriculum Manager, Quality Improvement Manager, Administrator, and two Skills and Career Progression Coaches.

The Founder and CEO of Pathway Group, Safaraz Ali states: “I can attest to how challenging it has been to recruit the right people to join our team. However, we are delighted to have been able to find such a talented group of individuals who share our values and vision. We are excited to welcome our new team members to Pathway Group. Their wealth of experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our mission, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on other team members and ultimately on all the customers and stakeholder we serve.”

As well as Safaraz Ali, all the Senior Leadership Team at Pathway Group are excited and enthusiastic about the positive impact the new talent will have on both the businesses and the individuals they serve. As an organisation committed to providing a supportive and collaborative work environment that fosters growth and development, Pathway Group values the embodiment of these values in their new employees.

Kumar Taral, the new HR Manager, brings over 15 years of experience in Human Resources, including managing and developing human resources strategies that align with business goals and objectives. Julie Taylor, the new Head of Performance, has over 23 years of experience in the Welfare to Work industry, driving growth in prime and subcontractor organisations. Bernadette Doherty, the new Curriculum Manager, has a wealth of experience in managing high-quality and legally compliant curricula. Kelly Shannon, the new Quality Improvement Manager, has over 16 years of experience in the Education sector and is passionate about quality.

Additionally, Samantha Loughran joins as Administrator, while Alisia Grant and Michael Duffy come on board as Skills and Career Progression Coaches. Pathway Group is confident that their new talent will help them achieve their mission of empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

Pathway Group welcomes anyone who is interested in learning more about working with them to contact them. As an organisation committed to changing lives through skills and work, they believe that everything starts with a conversation, and they are open to just that, conversations!

To Learn more about Pathway group please click below

Published in