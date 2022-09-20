Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

PebblePad achieves new ISO and cyber-security accreditations 

PebblePad September 20, 2022
0 Comments
1st for EPA In Article Block advert Sept 22

PebblePad, the award-winning Learning Journey Platform, has been awarded the prestigious ISO 27001 and Government-backed Cyber Essentials Plus accreditations, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing a secure experience for universities and learners alike.  

“With 92 per cent of higher education institutions suffering cyber breaches or attacks in the past 12 months1, data security has never been more important to the sector,” says Kenny Nicholl, PebblePad’s Chief Revenue Officer. “PebblePad’s commitment to the most robust security standards means that the higher education sector can reap the benefits of digital teaching and learning transformation strategies safe in the knowledge that personal and institutional data is secure and protected.” 

ISO 27001 is one of the most widely recognised and well-respected international information security standards – defining how companies in all industries should manage and handle information safely and securely, using policies, processes, controls and monitoring frameworks. To achieve the sought-after accreditation, PebblePad undertook an extensive external audit, which recognised its systematic approach to managing and protecting company and customer data.  With the successful ISO 27001 certification, HE institutions across the world can deploy the PebblePad platform, safe in the knowledge that they will benefit from industry-leading security practices.  

Cyber Essentials Plus is an official UK-wide, Government-backed certification that helps companies guard against the vast majority of most common cyber-attacks. The accreditation identifies and assesses the security controls a business must have established within their internal IT systems. To achieve the Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation, PebblePad underwent a rigorous external audit, ensuring that the organisation has the most extensive cyber security technical controls in place. 

Toni Lavender, Chief Technology Officer at PebblePad, commented: “No technology company is immune to security threats, and it’s essential we dedicate ourselves to ensuring the most rigorous cyber security policies and processes. At PebblePad, we want every single one of our employees to understand how to best protect the organisation against security threats, and these new accreditations help us achieve this important company-wide approach.  

We know we’re ahead of the curve in achieving these important accreditations and we are committed to advocating for best practices and leading by example. It was particularly reassuring to know that we passed our ISO 27001 accreditation with ‘no findings’ – confirming what we already knew, that our expert team is leading the way when it comes to information management, security and data protection.” 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
PebblePad

Related Articles

City & Guilds Associate Vacancies available - FE News

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this