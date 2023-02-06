People 1st International and AA open entries for College Restaurant of the Year Award 2023

People 1st International (@p1stgroup) and the AA (@TheAA_UK) have opened entries for the 2023 annual AA College Restaurant of the Year award, which recognises the hard work of chef lecturers and student brigades that run college restaurants.

The People 1st International-sponsored award is open to colleges that have received accreditation from People 1st International – a stamp of approval that recognises colleges that deliver excellent full-time hospitality qualifications – and that also hold an AA College Rosette for their restaurant.

The award builds on the AA College Rosette Scheme, which was developed by People 1st International and AA Hotel Services to recognise college restaurants for the quality of food they produce and the level of service they deliver.

Accredited colleges are invited submit an application to be considered for the 2023 AA College Restaurant of the Year award. There is still time for colleges to become accredited before the competition deadline – to find out more, visit www.people1st.co.uk/hospitality-accreditation

At a time where businesses are facing intense competition to recruit and retain employees, the awards help shine a light on the colleges that are leading the way in training future talent.

Andy Doyle, Partnerships Manager at People 1st International, commented: “In light of the current staffing challenges, the role that college restaurants play in developing a strong pipeline of skilled talent is critical for the industry. Our accredited colleges are the best of the best, and the AA College Restaurant of the Year award is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work they do.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director, AA Hotel Services, said: “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with People 1st International through the annual AA College Restaurant of the Year award. The award gives accredited colleges an unprecedented opportunity to be part of one of the industry’s most prestigious events and put their restaurants well and truly on the map! Best of luck to all involved!”

Winners of last year’s competition, Senara Restaurant at Truro & Penwith College achieved the accolade of AA College Restaurant of the Year and as part of their prize saw two of their students receive a sponsored week of industry experience. In March this year, the two students will undertake a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the UK’s top restaurant teams in prestigious venues across London, helping to cultivate their passion for the industry.

Entries to the 2023 AA College Restaurant of the Year award close on 28 April 2023 and shortlisted finalists will be invited to attend a judging day in London. The winner of the AA College Restaurant of the Year 2023 award will be announced at The AA Hospitality Awards on 25 September at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane.

