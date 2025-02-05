People 1st International and AA open entries for College Restaurant of the Year Award 2025

People 1st International and the AA have opened entries for the 2025 annual AA College Restaurant of the Year award, which recognises the hard work of chef lecturers and student brigades that run college restaurants.

The award builds on the AA College Rosette Scheme, which was developed by People 1st International and AA Hotel Services to recognise college restaurants for the quality of food they produce and the level of service they deliver.

The People 1st International-sponsored award is open to colleges that have received accreditation from People 1st International – a stamp of approval that recognises colleges that deliver excellent full-time hospitality qualifications – and that also hold an AA College Rosette for their restaurant.

Accredited colleges are invited submit an application to be considered for the 2025 AA College Restaurant of the Year award. Plus – there is still time for colleges to become accredited before the competition deadline.

At a time when businesses face increasing challenges in attracting and retaining talent, the awards serve to highlight the colleges that are leading the charge in shaping skilled professionals, ensuring the hospitality industry continues to thrive with a steady pipeline of talented individuals.

Jo Parker, Head of Communications & Operations at People 1st International commented:

“The competition is an opportunity to showcase the hard work and dedication of both educators and students in the hospitality sector. By highlighting the exceptional training taking place at these colleges, we not only celebrate culinary excellence but also ensure the next generation of talent is well-prepared for the challenges of an ever-evolving industry. We encourage other colleges to take part – there’s still time to become accredited and enter for a chance to be recognised for the outstanding work being done.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director, AA Hotel Services, said:

“The AA College Restaurant of the Year award is an important opportunity to recognise the exceptional standards being set by college restaurants across the country. This award highlights the vital role that vocational education plays in shaping the future of the hospitality industry and is an opportunity to celebrate the dedication of both students and chef lecturers.”

Winners of last year’s competition, Truro & Penwith College’s Senara Restaurant said this about their award win:

“Winning the AA College Restaurant of the Year award is a testament to the passion and dedication of our students, staff and industry partners who help make Truro-Penwith College a thriving learning environment. This award means so much to us; it recognises Senara Restaurant as the pinnacle of grassroots development for the hospitality industry and highlights our commitment to creating the best possible FE environment for learners to succeed and go further.” – Dean Bungay, Food and Beverage Lecturer, Truro & Penwith College

Entries to the 2025 AA College Restaurant of the Year award close at 5pm on Wednesday 30 April 2025 and shortlisted finalists will be invited to attend a judging day in London. The winner of the AA College Restaurant of the Year 2025 award will be announced at The AA Hospitality Awards on 22 September at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House, Park Lane.