Pharmacy Technician Role Offers Career at Heart of Community

Pharmacy Technicians work at the very heart of local communities across the country. SERC student Danielle McNeill shares her journey into community and hospital pharmacy whilst working full time and studying part time to complete an essential qualification for progress in for this pathway.

Danielle, 34, from Antrim is currently in second year of the BTEC level 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice for Pharmacy Technicians. She said, “After I completed my GCSEs, I went to work in a community pharmacy and whilst there I gained an NVQ Level 2 in Pharmacy Services.

Danielle added, “After 12 years in community pharmacy, I decided to move to hospital pharmacy and successfully secured a post with Pharmacy Support Worker. I was keen to progress and applied for a student technician role as soon as the opportunity arose. Some of my colleagues had completed the Level 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice for Pharmacy Technicians at SERC and recommended the course, and after a bit of research, I knew it would equip me with the knowledge and skills which would allow me to develop within the workplace. I am now in the second year of the course and hope to complete the qualification in June 2024.

She continued, “The best part of the course for me has been increasing my knowledge in relation to medicine management, law and ethics, alongside developing my skills and knowledge necessary for providing excellent patient-centered care. It is an excellent course, and it does require a lot of work. As a working parent with two young children, it has been challenging juggling work, study, family and home commitments but the end goal is in sight. I am already able to apply the knowledge and skills gained in the course to my day-to-day work.

Danielle concluded, “The tutors at SERC are very supportive and knowledgeable, and I’ve made friends with people on the course who come from a range of different pharmacy and healthcare backgrounds. I would recommend coming to SERC to do this course if you are interested in following this pathway.”

