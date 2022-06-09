Popular farming college event makes welcome return after pandemic delays

ONE of the most anticipated events in the farming calendar makes a welcome return this weekend.

Llysfasi Shears (Cneifio Llysfasi) has not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is back this year and bigger than ever.

Competitors from across the UK will battle it out for prize money in categories including Novice Blade Shearing, British Wool Junior, Allflex Senior and the prestigious Heiniger Open.

Hosted by Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, the contest begins at 8.30am on Saturday (June 11) and will form the centre-point of a day full of activities, displays and workshops.

There will also be a bar supplied by The Feathers pub, Ruthin, food, and other refreshments; supporters include British Wool, Clwyd YFC, Heiniger, Allflex and NFU Cymru.

Agriculture lecturer Joe Mault said the college is delighted to welcome back participants, judges, and the public after such a lengthy absence.

“Cneifio Llysfasi is much more than a competition, it attracts people from all over the country and is a very nostalgic gathering,” he added.

“This is a chance for people to get together and see these incredible skilled shearers in action, but also to catch up with old friends, network and for prospective students to see what the college has to offer.

“The cream of agriculture in this region will be there and the excitement is already building given the enforced lay-off due to the pandemic.

“We can’t wait to have the competition back on site and would like to thank everyone involved, our staff and sponsors for all of their support – we hope to see you there.”

To enter Llysfasi Shears, call 01978 267931 or email [email protected].

You can also visit the Cneifio Llysfasi Shearing page on Facebook.

