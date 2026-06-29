Make UK launches accelerated apprenticeship and rapid skills training for engineers

Manufacturers can now access faster routes to engineering skills development following the launch of a revised apprenticeship programme and new short-course training units from Make UK’s Technology Hub in Aston, Birmingham.

The new offer includes an accelerated Engineering Maintenance Technician (EMT) Level 3 apprenticeship alongside two new Apprenticeship Units designed to address urgent skills gaps within weeks.

Accelerated apprenticeship tailored to experienced engineers

The revised EMT Level 3 apprenticeship is designed for experienced employees, recognising prior learning and workplace experience to create a more tailored route to qualification.

By focusing only on skills gaps identified at the outset, the programme can typically be completed in 24 to 30 months, around half the length of a traditional apprenticeship.

Each candidate undergoes an initial assessment to determine existing skills and knowledge, with training then tailored to individual needs and delivered through a mix of workplace and centre-based learning.

The programme is aimed at employees already working in engineering or maintenance roles, or those seeking formal recognition of existing experience.

New Apprenticeship Units deliver rapid upskilling

Make UK has also introduced two Apprenticeship Units in Mechanical Fitting & Assembly and Electrical Fitting & Assembly, providing a short, practical route to address immediate skills shortages.

Delivered over approximately three weeks, the units combine hands-on training with technical knowledge that can be applied directly in the workplace.

Both are based on recognised occupational standards and are designed for experienced engineering operatives and technicians requiring targeted upskilling with minimal time away from the job.

The Mechanical unit covers core fitting, assembly techniques and safe working practices, while the Electrical unit focuses on industrial and single-phase wiring, installation skills and safe systems of work.

Commenting on the new programme, Mark Farrant, Director of Apprentices & Technical Training at Make UK said: “With around 51,000 vacancies in the sector, manufacturers need flexible training solutions that reflect both the skills people already have and the urgent gaps they need to fill. By recognising prior learning and workplace experience, the revised apprenticeship provides a more efficient route to qualification for experienced employees, while maintaining the high standards expected of an Engineering Maintenance Technician apprenticeship. “Alongside this, our new Apprenticeship Units give employers a rapid, practical way to address specific engineering skills needs in a matter of weeks. Together, these pathways give manufacturers more choice in how they develop critical engineering capability and strengthen their workforce in a way that works for their business.”

Flexible pathways for employers

Make UK now offers three routes for engineering employers:

Apprenticeship Units: rapid, targeted training to address specific skills gaps in weeks

Revised EMT Level 3 Apprenticeship: accelerated 24–30 month programme for experienced staff

Full Apprenticeship: traditional four-year development pathway

Funding and availability

The Apprenticeship Units are expected to be funded through the apprenticeship levy, following recent reforms allowing greater flexibility in how levy funds are used.

Course dates for both units will be confirmed shortly, with expressions of interest now open.

Employers are encouraged to register early to secure places and make best use of available funding.