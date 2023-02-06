Deutsche Bank partners with Queen Mary University of London for investment bank degree apprenticeship programme

Deutsche Bank and Queen Mary University of London today announced the launch of a new Investment Banking degree apprenticeship programme: a job with training, combining work with study to gain skills for an Investment Banking career.

The four-year programme, which is targeted at students completing their A-Levels in 2023 or who have completed their A-Levels in 2022, aims to attract talented students who have an interest in a career in banking. The entry requirements are AAA or UCAS points equivalent, which should include A in A Level Maths.

As well as at-the-desk training, knowledge development and soft-skills building, the 10 apprentices’ fees will be covered for expert tuition in Queen Mary’s School of Economics and Finance, and they will receive a competitive salary. 20% of their time will be dedicated to learning, with 80% spent ‘on the job’ where they can apply academic skills to their day-to-day work.

Tiina Lee, UKI CEO, Deutsche Bank said:

“Apprenticeships deliver significant benefits to individuals, businesses and communities and we are really thrilled to be announcing this today at the start of National Apprentice Week.

“Over four years our apprentices will spend 12-18 months working on different desks across our Investment Bank in London. Those accepted onto the programme will join us in September 2023 and will have a line manager, HR programme manager and career mentor at Deutsche Bank, as well as an academic tutor and a student ‘buddy’ from Queen Mary.

“On successful completion of the programme, apprentices will receive a BSc degree in Applied Finance from Queen Mary as well as a Level 4 and Level 6 Financial Services apprenticeship award. They will also have the opportunity to be considered for a full-time position at Deutsche Bank.

“The Investment Banking apprenticeship programme at Deutsche Bank aims to create an alternative route into our industry with a particular emphasis on attracting students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. It builds on a successful programme launched two years ago within our Technology, Data & Innovation division which to date 21 apprentices have successfully completed.”

Queen Mary was the first University in the prestigious Russell Group to launch a degree apprenticeship in 2015, and now this new partnership will expand its employment-based education offer to benefit even more students.

Dr Philippa Lloyd, Vice-Principal for Policy and Strategic Partnerships at Queen Mary University of London, said:

“This is a tremendous opportunity which we are delighted to be able to offer. The growing number of employer partners we work with to deliver apprenticeships demonstrates our unwavering commitment to helping students progress through employment-based education opportunities.

“These students will have their studies funded by the apprenticeship levy and be exposed to the workplace while benefiting from a Russell Group education. For the demographic of students we recruit, the opportunity to develop their soft skills in the workplace while enjoying debt-free education has the potential to be life-changing.”

Professor Jason Sturgess, Head of the School of Economics and Finance at Queen Mary University of London, commented:

“We’re excited to launch this new partnership with one of the world’s leading financial service providers, and expand our innovative education offering here at Queen Mary. Our degree apprenticeship aims to help increase social mobility in banking and finance, and of course provide those from all walks of life with the opportunity for the career they have always wanted. A student’s background should never be a barrier to a world-class education or a successful working life.”

Dr Radoslawa Nikolowa, Director of the Applied Finance Degree Apprenticeship Programme in Queen Mary’s School of Economics and Finance, added:

“Apprentices who study on this programme benefit from the unique combination of a rigorous financial education and a direct practical focus on their work – so they can immediately see how the skills and teaching they receive apply to real-world scenarios. It really is a fantastic opportunity for bright minds with an interest in finance.”

Izzy Miller, Commercial Lead, Pathway CTM said:

“It is so great to see Deutsche Bank launch their Investment Banking Apprenticeship Programme and we are thrilled to be in partnership with them to raise awareness of this and promote it amongst the tens of thousands of students on our programme and share it with our schools’ network. Every year, apprenticeships become a more and more popular route for school leavers, and it is brilliant to see Deutsche Bank recognising this and offering a route for those wanting to get into banking where they can learn and gain a fully funded degree at the same time. We know that this programme will be a huge success and are excited to see how things go over the next few months, meanwhile we will continue to support our network through the application process, offering them key advice and guidance at each stage to ensure they are putting the best versions of themselves across to secure this fantastic opportunity.”

To apply, visit UK – Deutsche Bank Careers (db.com)

Find out more about the course, and Queen Mary’s other degree apprenticeships, at https://www.qmul.ac.uk/degreeapprenticeships/

Published in