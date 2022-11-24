Midlands-based Engineering Firm adi Group Raise £10,000 for Local Charities

Midlands-based Engineering Firm adi Group ‘Putt’ a Hole in Hunger with Charitable Golf Team Building Event

Honouring its commitment to engineer a better future for all, multi-disciplined firm adi Group recently participated in charitable event ‘Putt a Hole in Hunger’, raising over £10,000 for charities and local food banks that support individuals living in poverty in the UK.

The team building CSR activity, which took place at The Belfry, required participants to design a golf course as well as build it using non-perishable food items – to be donated to food banks at the end of the event. Teams later played on the mini golf courses, and prizes were awarded to the winners as well as the team with the best design.

In attendance were all members of the adi Group management team, who took part in the various activities as part of its annual Management Awayday.

Through the event, the team supported six chosen charities and food banks:

The Life House, Erdington Foodbank, B30 & South Birmingham Foodbank, Fuelbank, Midland Langar Seva Society and Birmingham Children’s Trust BFriends.

The adi management and administration teams also helped distribute the food to the food banks, and purchased additional items for their golf course to be given away as further donations.

“We could not be prouder to have been involved in such an inspiring event, and to have found an opportunity to give back to our community that also involved an engaging team building element,” comments Alan Lusty, CEO of adi Group.

“The support from adi staff was overwhelming, and we received some incredibly heart-warming feedback from the food banks and charities we were able to donate to. As a business that is committed to making a positive impact on the world, we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”

Having been recognised as one of the best companies to work for in the West Midlands and having placed sixth in the list of best companies to work for in the Construction & Engineering sector in 2022, adi Group prides itself on being a socially responsible business that also prioritises the safety, wellbeing, and engagement of its employees.

As part of its charitable efforts, adi Group has taken part in a variety of fundraising charity events, some of the most recent including Harborne Jubilee Carnival, the Dragon Boat Racing Events and the Aberdovey Bike Ride.

Later this month, 29 of its employees will also take part in St Basils Big Sleepout, an annual event whereby individuals sleep outside for a night to raise money for vulnerable young people who are at risk of homelessness.

“At adi, we strive to provides our employees with a number of opportunities to get involved in charitable events and lend a helping hand to those who need it.

“We want to ensure our employees feel engaged and motivated, and that they are able to reach their full potential, and we believe that giving them access to the right opportunities is a great place to start.

“This is why some of our internal events are dedicated to empowering our employees to come up with their own CSR initiatives and ideas for the business,” says Alan.

As part of its Apprentice Awayday, adi encouraged its young apprentices to devise new ideas for responsible business events to be delivered in the near future.

One idea from the apprentice awayday will see the apprentices themselves hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning in order to raise money for those living with cancer.

With a keen interest in supporting apprenticeships, promoting their value and celebrating their importance, adi Group fully recognises the significant role of apprentices in the engineering sector.

Pledging to ensure that at least 5% of its workforce are apprentices, adi Group received a Gold award by the 5% Club, and is currently exceeding this impressive milestone, with 7% of their employees being apprentices.

Adi looks forward to continuing to foster an environment that directly encourages involvement with activities that make a tangible difference in the world, and continuously endeavours to incorporate even more valuable responsible business initiatives into its future plans.

Published in