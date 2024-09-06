Resilient Eve thriving on her return to learning as an adult

Resilient Eve Salter believes she’s better prepared to learn as an adult than she ever was as a teenager and is now developing a career to provide a better life for herself and her family.

As a single parent teenager, she felt left behind as her friends went to college or university, eventually getting good jobs and opportunities.

Worrying about her future career prospects and the responsibility of being a parent at such a young age drove Eve into severe depression. Some life choices left her with post-traumatic stress disorder which damaged her confidence and esteem.

After a long recovery, she returned to education in her 30s to complete GCSEs and plucked up the courage to begin a Level 2 Business Administration qualification with Cardiff and Vale College She completed the qualification two months early and has progressed to Level 3.

Eve’s learning journey has been recognised with the Learning for Better Health Award which she will receive at the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024 ceremony being held at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10. She is one of a dozen award winners.

Responding to her award, Eve said: “It was big surprise and I’m very happy to be setting a really good example to my daughter. Winning the award confirms to me that I am doing well and it gives me the motivation to carry on learning. There is nothing worse than feeling that you are not reaching your full potential.”

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15, the Inspire! Awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government and recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Eve, 32, a Public Health Wales business administrator who lives in Barry, has progressed to a Band 4 salary at work, after two promotions and is eyeing a qualification in event planning, a key part of her job.

“If you’re not careful as a young mother, you can lose your identity but returning to learning has really helped to turn everything around,” she said. “It’s only now that my daughter is older that I have the opportunity to think about my career. I want to set a good example to her and inspire other young mums to do the same.

“Going back to education as an adult is scary and may have felt like I was behind everyone else. However, with maturity and life experience on my side, it has been an interesting and exciting journey at a time in my life when I feel completely ready and committed to learn.

“Support and study leave from Public Health Wales, has enabled me to complete the work without worrying about childcare. Without this support and a work-based learning opportunity, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today.”

Her nominator Michele Gate, formerly of Cardiff and Vale College, said: “Eve’s unwavering commitment to personal growth and her infectious passion for learning have left an indelible mark on those around her.

“What sets Eve apart is her passion for helping others, as part of the wider contribution she makes in her role at Public Health Wales to support change for the betterment of others. Her work supports critical areas within the primary care division, including supporting health inclusion and inequalities.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”