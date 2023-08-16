Results day: How do I pursue a career in Property?

A level results, and Highers in Scotland, are always a point when people think about what they would love to do in life and how they can get there. For some people university might not be the chosen path and there are other exciting routes such as apprenticeships or industry training out there to consider.

When working in the property sector as a sales or lettings agent or even an auctioneer, results day can be every single day when pursuing a Propertymark Qualifications award or certificate, the preferred industry qualification. With around 130 people per month achieving the recognised professional standard in a range of property disciplines, it’s a fantastic way to open the door on a rewarding, busy and customer focused career.

Those who are unsure or still pondering their future could find entering the world of property is the perfect fit and one they might never have thought about before.

Propertymark Qualifications offers a range of qualifications, in lettings, sales, auctioneering and in the commercial sector, so whatever your interest in property, there is a qualification that employers will recognise, and which will get you on the property career ladder. You might even want to take a Junior Estate Agent apprenticeship and earn whilst you learn too. The door will also open on to Propertymark, the leading professional body for the property sector, where your student membership will help propel you forward and set you apart.

Recruitment agents in the sector report candidates with a certificate from Propertymark Qualifications are securing higher salaries. Employers recognise Propertymark Qualifications as a mark of professionalism in the industry as well as being highly valued and becoming increasingly important to employers when selecting a candidate.

Those recruiting in the sector also note that agencies are potentially willing to pay a premium for those who have studied the qualifications as they demonstrate the right skills and experience. Those holding Propertymark Qualifications exhibiting knowledge and expertise in the industry and can generate up to £2,000-£4,000 more in their basic pay packets, with the potential to enhance their career progression.

Head of Propertymark Qualifications, Michael Smith, comments:

“Congratulations to all that have received, and that are receiving, results today and in the coming weeks! With so many opportunities across the property sector. We cannot wait to see more of the next generation joining the profession and qualifying with the recognised industry standard.”

Head to the Propertymark Qualifications website to find out more.

Published in