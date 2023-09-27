Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Running to Stand Still: Tom Bewick

Federation of Awarding Bodies September 27, 2023
Tom Bewick

In this extended interview with co-author of the new report “Running to Stand Still: Why decades of skills reform have failed to shift the dial on UK productivity & investment in training” Tom Bewick discusses the reason behind the title of the report, the key data that stands out from the report and why you should read it.

This original research, commissioned by the Federation’s Platinum Partners, captures what key stakeholders really think about the skills agenda and explores what we need to do to plug the workforce skills and productivity gap.

See the launch of the report below:

Or read about it here.

Published in: Education, Livestream and video, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
