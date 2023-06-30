Santander scholarship supports Social Work student

A student has been awarded a £30,000 scholarship to support her through her studies to become a Social Worker thanks to Santander Universities UK.

Laura Underwood, from Chester, who is studying for a BA (Hons) in Social Work at University Centre Warrington, applied for the Santander Universities Scholars Programme and was selected out of over 3,500 students to receive £10,000 a year to support her during the three-year programme.

Laura said:

“It’s amazing to be selected. It will enable me to work less so I can concentrate more on my studies. I plan to complete my course and hopefully use my skills in the third sector.”

Laura was a guest at the Santander Celebration Event hosted by the University’s Careers and Employability team which recognises the activities supported by the bank throughout the year. The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eunice Simmons was among the guests who heard from students who had received funding, including several taking part in experiences abroad who sent videos.

Santander Universities UK has spent more than 15 years collaborating with a large network of university partners in the UK, including the University of Chester. The Scholars Programme, a new flagship initiative aimed at supporting higher education students from under-represented groups forms a central part of Santander’s education and skills programme, launched by William Vereker, Santander UK Chairman, in November 2022. It aims to break down barriers for students who are most likely to face challenges when attending higher education and help them to access the educational opportunities and skills they need to fulfil their true potential.

Matt Hutnell, Director, Santander Universities UK, said:

“Education isn’t everything, but it’s almost everything. Through the Santander Universities Scholars Programme, we’re working with our partner universities to support students from underrepresented backgrounds to overcome barriers and achieve their ambitions.”

Diane Appleton, Head of Careers and Employability at the University of Chester, said:

“We are very grateful to Santander Universities for the support they offer our students, removing some of the financial barriers students face when accessing fantastic development opportunities. From competitions to win funding or technology to support studies, to access to life changing experiences and fantastic online courses our relationship with Santander has gone from strength to strength and it was great to celebrate this partnership at the recent event.”

