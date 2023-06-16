School of Coding’s CEO Manny Athwal is running for two awards

CEO Manny Athwal, Shortlisted for IoD’s Innovation Award and Nominated LDC’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2023.

School of Coding, the UK’s largest leading provider of Coding and Computer Science education are thrilled to announce that their CEO, Manny Athwal, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Innovation Award by the Institute of Directors (IoD) Director of the Year Awards Ceremony 2023. Additionally, Manny Athwal has been nominated for LDC’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2023.

Manny Athwal’s nomination for the Innovation Award is an attestation to his visionary leadership, strategic thinking, and relentless pursuit of innovation within the company. Under his guidance, School of Coding has continuously pushed the boundaries of education and emerged as a trailblazer in driving positive change through groundbreaking ideas and technologies.

In addition to the IoD recognition, Manny Athwal has also been nominated for LDC’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders 2023. This prestigious accolade celebrates individuals who demonstrate exceptional ambition, drive, and success in leading their organisations to new heights.

School of Coding talks about why their CEO Manny Athwal has been nominated and selected for so many awards.

At School of Coding, we are passionate about providing quality Coding and Computer Science tuition to children and adults across the UK and Internationally. Our comprehensive range of courses equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s digital age.

We strive to empower students with our Coding workshops and aim to integrate Coding and Computer Science in all mainstream education in the future, fostering a passion for technology from an early age. These workshops are designed to complement the school curriculum and introduce Coding as a fun and creative endeavour.

In addition to this, we have successfully delivered and contributed to 4 Erasmus projects aimed at closing skills gaps in the U.K Ireland and Europe and have many more in the pipeline. Through these initiatives, we collaborate with partners across Europe to provide Coding and Computer Science training.

The IN2 Employment program is part of The Work College, another brand of School of Coding, which focuses on helping individuals aged 15 -24 in Telford and Wrekin and Shropshire gain access to employment opportunities. By providing tailored support, training, and guidance, we assist job seekers in acquiring the necessary skills and confidence to secure meaningful employment.

Earlier this year, we recently launched our Alternative Education Provision here to support students and the way young minds engage with technology and education. With our 4 current students (and more to come), we aim to empower individuals who may thrive outside the traditional classroom setting, providing them with new skills, support, and opportunities needed to unlock their full potential.



“I am thrilled by Manny’s recognition for the awards. These honours highlight Manny’s visionary leadership and the relentless pursuit of excellence at School of Coding” – Clare Norton, Operations Manager.



The winners of the IoD’s Director of the Year Awards (29th September 2023) and LDC’s (October 2023) Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders will be announced at the respective ceremonies, gathering prominent leaders and industry experts.

