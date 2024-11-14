Sector Reaction to EPI report on T level access and progression



New report by the Education Policy Institute (A quantitative analysis of T level access and progression) examines student access and outcomes for T levels and the T level transition programme (TLTP, soon to be renamed the T level foundation year), revealing critical challenges in the the programmes. The report analyses enrolment trends and retention rates, as well as progression from the TLTP to T levels.

Main findings of the report:

• Student characteristics vary significantly across the different T level pathways. The analysis finds that engineering and manufacturing courses are largely male-dominated, while 95 per cent of Education and Early Years students are female.

• The report finds that T level students have a lower likelihood of completing a full level 3 qualification by the age of 18 compared to those taking other qualifications. However, they exhibit a higher likelihood of progressing to advanced apprenticeships or higher technical qualifications, which is important in meeting the country’s overall skills ambitions.

• The report also highlights that the Digital pathway T Level appears to be performing well with students taking this qualification just as likely to complete a level 3 qualification by 18 as other level 3 learners and significantly less likely to become NET (Not in Education or Training).

• The analysis shows that disadvantaged and female students are more likely to withdraw from T Levels. Among those who withdraw, over a third leave education and training altogether, becoming NET. Only around one-third of students who drop out from T Levels transition to another full Level 3 programme in the following year, leaving a significant number of students who do not transfer to an equivalent qualification.



Recommendations:



•The government should consider either overhauling or discontinuing the T level transition programme (TLTP), as it is currently not meeting its goal of helping students move on to T levels. Additionally, more support and clear progression options should be provided for students who decide to leave T levels, especially in their first year, to ensure they don’t fall behind in their education.



•The curriculum and assessment review should consider introducing a smaller version of the T level (approximately one A level in size). This would enable access for a wider range of students and allow for greater breadth and flexibility in post-16 programme design.

Sector Reaction to the EPI T Level Report

Commenting on report from the Education Policy Institute, examining student access and outcomes for T levels and the T level transition programme (TLTP), Kevin Gilmartin, Post 16 Specialist at the Association of Schools and College Leaders, said:

“This report presents a mixed picture of the rollout of T levels. Clearly some students in some subjects are achieving good outcomes, for others this is not the case and dropout rates remain worryingly high. In some ways this is unsurprising, as introducing a brand new system of qualifications is not straightforward. What is less understandable is the decision to plough ahead with the defunding of BTECs and other applied general qualifications before T levels have been properly embedded.

“We completely agree that the government should pause the defunding of existing alternatives to T level qualifications. It’s obvious that T levels are not currently suitable for all Level 3 learners and this process must be paused until it’s demonstrably clear that all young people will have a future pathway to the workplace or further study.”

Cath Sezen, Director of Education Policy, Association of Colleges, said: “The report published by the EPI today is essential reading for policymakers and the government.

“Colleges up and down the country are delivering successful T Level programmes, with students having a great experience and progressing in learning and into work. However, we have long said that T Levels are not for every student, and that students need to be on the programmes most suited to their needs and progression plans.

“More work is needed to ensure that the content, assessment and work placement element of T Levels are set at the right level and work for the students we want them to work for. I am confident that the curriculum and assessment review will be looking at this and other evidence as it considers the range of curriculum and qualifications needed for the whole cohort of young people.”