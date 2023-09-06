Seema Malhotra Appointed as New Shadow Skills Minister

Keir Starmer has appointed Seema Malhotra as Shadow Minister for Skills, replacing Toby Perkins.

Yesterday, 5th September, Keir Starmer reshuffled his shadow cabinet.

In April 2021, Seema was appointed as Shadow Minister for Business and Consumers under Keir Starmer, meaning that she has remained in the shadow cabinet after yesterday’s reshuffle.

Seema Malhotra is also the Labour and Cooperative Member of Parliament for Feltham and Heston.

Seema Malhotra said on her Twitter:

“I’m honoured to have been appointed @UKLabour‘s new Shadow Minister for Skills.

“I can’t wait to get to work with @bphillipsonMP and the rest of the Shadow Education team to deliver on our mission to break down the barriers to opportunity at every stage.”

Check out other changes in Keir Starmer's Shadow Cabinet Reshuffle below:

Keir Starmer has made the following appointments to the Labour Party’s frontbench. pic.twitter.com/vxp7FDK3Ss — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 5, 2023

Seema Malhotra’s History

Seema is passionate about widening opportunities for young people and even founded the charity Hounslow’s Promise in 2018 to help young people fulfil their potential.

Concerned by the impact of the pandemic on West London and keen to see a green recovery, Seema established the London West Innovation District at the end of 2020 in partnership with local business leaders, education establishments and world-renowned academics.

Seema is a Commissioner for the Financial Inclusion Commission. She chairs the APPG on Entrepreneurship and co-chairs the APPG on Mortgage Prisoners.

Seema is a vice chair of the APPG on the Future of Aviation and All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Assistive Technology.

Seema served for four years as a member of the influential Exiting the European Union Select Committee and as Labour’s Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

