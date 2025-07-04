SELECT welcomes new agreement between SJIB and NET which cements longstanding commitment to apprentice training

Scotland’s largest construction trade association, SELECT, has welcomed a new agreement which strengthens the ongoing relationship for electrical apprentice training in Scotland.

The Scottish Joint Industry Board (SJIB) and National Electrotechnical Training (NET) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which cements their longstanding arrangement for assessment of apprentices and adult trainees.

The agreement confirms the bodies’ roles and responsibilities for the Final Integrated Competence Assessment (FICA), which the SJIB operates under licence from NET at three recognised training centres across Scotland.

Catherine Gillon, SJIB Secretary and Director of Employment Affairs at SELECT, said:

“We are delighted to have signed this important memorandum, which confirms our ongoing working relationship with our fellow training professionals at NET.

“The FICA is an integral part of the Modern Apprenticeship in Electrical Installation and this MoU reinforces the message that the final assessment can only be taken at a centre approved by the SJIB to ensure learners receive the required level of experience.”

Carolyn Mason, Chief Executive of NET, added:

“As well as demonstrating our harmonious relationship, this agreement shows that the industry is dedicated to delivering the very highest standards of electrical industry training in Scotland through the SJIB.

“The SJIB has made a substantial investment in developing and operating FICA in Scotland and this move will ensure that electrotechnical learners continue to follow the correct route to receive the competencies and skills they require to work safely and successfully.”

NET is a registered UK charity that owns, manages and develops end point assessments and assessments of occupational competence for the electrotechnical industry. These are the AM2 in England and Wales and the FICA in Scotland.

Founded in 1969 by SELECT and Unite the Union, the principal objective of the SJIB Board is to regulate relations between employers and employees engaged in the industry in Scotland, to provide benefits for persons engaged in the industry in Scotland, to stimulate and further the progress of the industry, and in addition and in the public interest to regulate and control employment, the level of skill and proficiency, health and safety competence, wages and welfare benefits.

Membership of the Board consists of four representatives of SELECT and four representatives of Unite the Union with an independent Chairman. The main functions are the maintenance of the National Working Rules, the registration and licensing of apprentices, grading and registration of employees, the resolution of disputes and the provision of welfare benefits.

Founded in 1900, SELECT is Scotland’s largest construction trade association. Collectively, its 1,240 member businesses have an annual turnover of around £1billion and employ more than 15,000 people and 3,500 apprentices. SELECT also delivers training courses to more than 3,000 electricians each year and is committed to regulation of the industry for a safer Scotland.