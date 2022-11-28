Sheffield MP rises to skills challenge during Colleges Week 2022

Sheffield MPs have lent their support to a national celebration of colleges.

Olivia Blake, Sheffield Hallam MP, rose to a breadmaking skills challenge as part of a visit last month to The Sheffield College’s City Campus on Granville Road.

During Colleges Week 2022, students and staff guided the MP through the steps involved in working in a busy, professional kitchen and making a range of breads.

The skills tasks included mixing bread dough, preparing the tins and kneading and shaping the loaves and rolls. There was also an opportunity to sample the bread once it had been baked.

Olivia Blake MP said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet students at The Sheffield College and to see them hard at work making bread and learning all about the food industry, and I was delighted to have a hands-on experience myself in the kitchens.

“The College plays a vital role in equipping young people with the skills they need to thrive in the modern workplace and I am proud to support them.”

Meanwhile, Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central MP, held a discussion with A Level politics students at the College as part of his Big Conversation series of events.

Mental health support, higher education tuition fees, accessibility in the city centre and cuts to youth services in the region were some of the topics covered.

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said: “Colleges transform lives and inspire students to go further.”

She added: “We were delighted to host MPs and staff from key organisations in the City during Colleges Week some of whom put their skills to the test in a series of taster sessions. I would like to thank them for their support.”

This year’s Colleges Week focussed on the themes of staff, students and skills and took place from October 17th to 21st.

The national campaign champions the 1000s of young people and adults who study and train at colleges and the staff who teach them.

It also celebrates the positive impact that colleges have on local communities and economies.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk

Pictured: Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake rose to a breadmaking skills challenge at The Sheffield College during Colleges Week 2022. Photo credit: Joe Horner.

