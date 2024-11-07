Apprenticeship transforms not just learners’ lives but their employer’s too – here’s how

A leading UK infrastructure services business is reaping the benefits thanks to the talents of a group of apprentices from the University of Sunderland.

Nine apprentices from M Group Services’ Energy Division have achieved distinction on their end point assessment for their Team Leader apprenticeship aimed at empowering first line managers in the workplace.

The Team Leader apprenticeship, offered through MTC Training at the University, gives learners the skills needed to become effective leaders and manage their teams – helping their organisations flourish.

One of these apprentices, Suryta Chawla, Validation Analyst at Morrisons Data Services, a part of M Group Services’ Energy Division, said:

“This apprenticeship makes you believe you are capable of more, that you can do this and you know you’re capable of it.

“It helps you understand what type of person you are and how you can communicate with others more effectively.

“It’s just been a fantastic roller coaster ride. It’s got me in the mindset that I’m continuously learning. I’m not fixed, I’m constantly motivating, moving and learning – and I love it.”

Since taking part in this apprenticeship, Suryta has now secured a promotion within the organisation with the skills she gained during the apprenticeship.

Suryta said:

“It is a massive eye opener to who you are and what you are capable of. I never thought I could apply for a promotion because I thought I was too old to go for one. I never thought I had this ambition in me.

“You get to understand how your team functions and how to bring them together to make a better, high performing team. I’m a different person from what I used to be.”

Suryta also completed her Functional Skills Level 2 in English and Maths as part of her programme with support from online learning resources and 1 to 1 Tutor support.

Morrison Data Services, a part of M Group Services’ Energy Division, is one of the UK’s leading metering services businesses, providing national regulatory assurance and innovative solutions to energy and water retailers.

Kate Hickey, Emerging Talent Lead at M Group Services, said:

“Our commitment as a business to developing talent is reflected in our Team Leader apprenticeship programme.

“The apprenticeship has not only enabled our people to gain professional qualifications but has also equipped them with the practical skills and knowledge to excel as managers.

“We are proud that everyone who has completed the programme so far has gained a distinction grade, this a credit to their hard work and the support received from University of Sunderland.”

Sunderland offers a range of Advanced, Higher and Degree apprenticeships which integrate academic study with practical application in the workplace, including the Team Leader/Supervisor Apprenticeship.

Val Munday, Commercial Training Services Operations Manager at the University, said:

“At the University of Sunderland, we make sure that our courses, including the many apprenticeships we offer, are professions-facing and that learners gain the knowledge, skills and behaviours they need to flourish.

“Partnering with M Group Services’ Energy Division has been brilliant and is a great example of this. The apprentices have been proactive in their learning and portfolio building, and to see their confidence grow as managers has been amazing.

“This has also had a very positive impact on their work at M Group Services as they use their new skills to take the business forward.”