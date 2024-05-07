Shortlist Announced for The Quality Professionals Awards 2024

The shortlist for the Quality Professionals Awards final 2024

The Quality Professionals Awards has announced the shortlist for the nine categories that will go through to final judging before the awards ceremony in June.

The event, in its first year, honours the contribution of quality and compliance professionals in the further education, skills and employability sectors.

There were nearly 300 entries for the individual and team awards representing organisations across the UK and Ireland including FE colleges, independent training providers, universities, third sector providers, employers, and employability providers of all sizes.

53 nominations made it through to the shortlist for eleven awards.

Due to the high number of outstanding nominations, two categories are separated in two shortlists. The Rising Star of the Year category will have a winner in FE and Skills, and a winner in Employability. Whilst Quality Team of the Year will have a winner in FE Colleges and a winner in Independent Training Providers and Employability.

In addition, an overall outstanding winner will be selected from each category.

Nineteen judges will select the finalists between now and the awards event at the Hilton City Leeds on the 26th of June 2024. Lou Doyle, CEO Mesma; the founders of the Quality Professionals Awards and Dan Howard, Deputy CEO Springfield Training will host the afternoon celebration welcoming 200 guests.

Lou Doyle said: “The calibre of the nominations is incredibly high. My congratulations go to all the nominees and finalists on their achievements and huge thanks to all those who took time to nominate.”

“We have been blown away by support to date from across the sectors. I am grateful to our headline sponsors OAL and Institute of Employability Professionals, alongside the category and event sponsors, who are helping to make the awards happen.”

The Shortlist for The Quality Professionals Awards 2024

Compliance Professional

Georgia Oliver – Pareto

Chelsie Rogers – University of Nottingham

Samantha Rushmere – Jobs 22

Nina Krawec – Bauer Academy

Compliance Team

WS Training

Education Partnership North East

Gower College Swansea

University of Lincoln

London South Bank University

NCFE

Quality Improvement Professional

Linda Hall – Sheffield Hallam University

Alisha Burke – NCFE

Jessica Macdonald – Reed in Partnership

Chris Morris – SERCO

Eleanor Jeffcoate – LEAP Travis Perkins

Shenay Cantelo-Pope – Future Talent Learning

Quality Improvement Leader

Ranjit Singh – Hull College

Pete Pavitt – Specsavers

Hannah Kirkham – Leeds City Council

Jogita Govind – LEAP Travis Perkins

Andy Tait – Performance Learning Group

Sharon Whitehouse – Westminster Adult Education

Quality Team (FE Colleges)

Quality, Teaching, Learning and Assessment Team – Education Partnership North East

Quality Team – Nelson and Colne College Group

Quality and Enhanced Learning Team – New College Durham

Apprenticeship Quality Team – Middlesbrough College

Quality Team (Independent Training and Employability Providers)

Continuous Improvement Team – Reed in Partnership

The Quality Team – WS Training

The Education and Head Office Team – PMA

Cheryl Rougvie and Emma Evans – Ambition Scotland

Rising Star (FE & Skills Providers)

Sophie Higginson – Nelson and Colne College

Charlie Bowers – Exceed Training Company

Toni Stephenson – Raise the Bar

David Thomas – Siemens Mobility

Emma Simpson – Middlesbrough College

Rising Star (Employability)

Kaneez Fatima – Belina GRoW CIC

Louise Deas – Reed in Partnership

Triston Shanahan – Standguide

Zoe Gambling – SERCO (Restart Scheme)

Quality Improvement Initiative

Bridgwater and Taunton College – Observations

LEAP Travis Perkins – Core Curriculum

York St John University – Data Science Programme

Reed in Partnership – Continuous Improvement Academy

Educationwise and Cognassist – Learner Needs

Social Mobility Quality Improvement Initiative

Successful Mums Careers Academy – Back to Work and Confidence

Fedcap Employment – The Clubhouse

CSW Group – YEP!

Northumberland College – Kirkley Hall SEND

Hull College – ESOL

Quality Collaboration

Belina GRoW and The Lightbulb CIC

South Tyneside Works, Sunderland City Council, Durham County Council, Gateshead Council

North Yorkshire Council, City of York Council and Better Connect

Middlesex University, The Open University and UVAC

More information about the awards can be found at