Shortlist Announced for The Quality Professionals Awards 2024

The shortlist for the Quality Professionals Awards final 2024
The Quality Professionals Awards has announced the shortlist for the nine categories that will go through to final judging before the awards ceremony in June.
The event, in its first year, honours the contribution of quality and compliance professionals in the further education, skills and employability sectors.
There were nearly 300 entries for the individual and team awards representing organisations across the UK and Ireland including FE colleges, independent training providers, universities, third sector providers, employers, and employability providers of all sizes.
53 nominations made it through to the shortlist for eleven awards.
Due to the high number of outstanding nominations, two categories are separated in two shortlists. The Rising Star of the Year category will have a winner in FE and Skills, and a winner in Employability. Whilst Quality Team of the Year will have a winner in FE Colleges and a winner in Independent Training Providers and Employability.
In addition, an overall outstanding winner will be selected from each category.
Nineteen judges will select the finalists between now and the awards event at the Hilton City Leeds on the 26th of June 2024. Lou Doyle, CEO Mesma; the founders of the Quality Professionals Awards and Dan Howard, Deputy CEO Springfield Training will host the afternoon celebration welcoming 200 guests.
Lou Doyle said: “The calibre of the nominations is incredibly high. My congratulations go to all the nominees and finalists on their achievements and huge thanks to all those who took time to nominate.”
“We have been blown away by support to date from across the sectors. I am grateful to our headline sponsors OAL and Institute of Employability Professionals, alongside the category and event sponsors, who are helping to make the awards happen.”
The Shortlist for The Quality Professionals Awards 2024
Compliance Professional
Georgia Oliver – Pareto
Chelsie Rogers – University of Nottingham
Samantha Rushmere – Jobs 22
Nina Krawec – Bauer Academy
Compliance Team
WS Training
Education Partnership North East
Gower College Swansea
University of Lincoln
London South Bank University
NCFE
Quality Improvement Professional
Linda Hall – Sheffield Hallam University
Alisha Burke – NCFE
Jessica Macdonald – Reed in Partnership
Chris Morris – SERCO
Eleanor Jeffcoate – LEAP Travis Perkins
Shenay Cantelo-Pope – Future Talent Learning
Quality Improvement Leader
Ranjit Singh – Hull College
Pete Pavitt – Specsavers
Hannah Kirkham – Leeds City Council
Jogita Govind – LEAP Travis Perkins
Andy Tait – Performance Learning Group
Sharon Whitehouse – Westminster Adult Education
Quality Team (FE Colleges)
Quality, Teaching, Learning and Assessment Team – Education Partnership North East
Quality Team – Nelson and Colne College Group
Quality and Enhanced Learning Team – New College Durham
Apprenticeship Quality Team – Middlesbrough College
Quality Team (Independent Training and Employability Providers)
Continuous Improvement Team – Reed in Partnership
The Quality Team – WS Training
The Education and Head Office Team – PMA
Cheryl Rougvie and Emma Evans – Ambition Scotland
Rising Star (FE & Skills Providers)
Sophie Higginson – Nelson and Colne College
Charlie Bowers – Exceed Training Company
Toni Stephenson – Raise the Bar
David Thomas – Siemens Mobility
Emma Simpson – Middlesbrough College
Rising Star (Employability)
Kaneez Fatima – Belina GRoW CIC
Louise Deas – Reed in Partnership
Triston Shanahan – Standguide
Zoe Gambling – SERCO (Restart Scheme)
Quality Improvement Initiative
Bridgwater and Taunton College – Observations
LEAP Travis Perkins – Core Curriculum
York St John University – Data Science Programme
Reed in Partnership – Continuous Improvement Academy
Educationwise and Cognassist – Learner Needs
Social Mobility Quality Improvement Initiative
Successful Mums Careers Academy – Back to Work and Confidence
Fedcap Employment – The Clubhouse
CSW Group – YEP!
Northumberland College – Kirkley Hall SEND
Hull College – ESOL
Quality Collaboration
Belina GRoW and The Lightbulb CIC
South Tyneside Works, Sunderland City Council, Durham County Council, Gateshead Council
North Yorkshire Council, City of York Council and Better Connect
Middlesex University, The Open University and UVAC
