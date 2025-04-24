Shortlists Announced for the GM Skills Awards 2025 

The shortlists for the Greater Manchester (GM) Skills Awards 2025 have been confirmed! The award aim to celebrate excellence in the Further Education and Skills Sector in Greater Manchester, with the inaugural awards taking place on the 3rd July 2025, at the Manchester Monastery. The awards are a partnership between the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) and Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), sponsored by Bud.

Charlotte Jones, Operations Manager at GMLPN added:

“The announcement of the shortlists for the first ever Greater Manchester Skills Awards is a moment of real celebration for our sector. Each nominee represents the dedication, resilience, and excellence that runs through Further Education and Skills in our city region. From apprentices and learners to employers and collaborative projects, the range and calibre of this year’s shortlist reflects the strength and diversity of skills in Greater Manchester. We’re proud to be part of recognising and championing these achievements.”

Confirmed shortlists:

Aston Aldred | Electrium Sales Ltd, Wigan & Leigh College

Charlie Ward | Manchester Institute of Health & Performance – Nuffield Health, Coach Core / Lifetime Training

Demi Godiff | Sellick Partnership, Damar Training

Gerrard Ashcroft | IACS Training and Education, Hopwood Hall College

Imogen Moore | Brighter Beginnings Day Nursery Newton Heath, Race Ahead

Niall Weldon | NEMA LTD, Rochdale Training

Taylor Mcloughin | Cubic Works Limited, Total People

Apprentice of the Year (Level 4-7) – Sponsored by City & Guilds

Emelia Thorley | United Utilities, NowSkills

Freddy Waldron-Cokayne | United Utilities, NowSkills

Grace Ormesher-Southall | Sellafield Ltd, Wigan & Leigh College

Nathan Donnelly | Turner and Townsend, University of Salford

Niamh Clarke | PwC, Kaplan

Phoebe Hall | Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, University of Salford

Rachel Lees | Money Plus Group, Total People

16-19 Learner of the Year – Sponsored by Gateway Qualifications

Binish Qureshi | MPCT (part of Learning Curve Group)

Elenya Arnaoutis | Clarendon Sixth Form College

Jenson Backhouse | Groundwork GM

Kelsie Fitzsimmons | Wigan & Leigh College

Lewis Morrison | Hopwood Hall College

Natalie Killoran | Hopwood Hall College

Adult Learner of the Year – Sponsored by NCFE

Laura Robinson | Xyrius Training

Maryam Gulzar Hussain | Manchester Adult Education Service

Michelle Crowther | Mantra Learning

Saadia Aziz | Manchester Adult Education Service

Sean Doyle | Construction Skills People

Shining Star of the Year – Sponsored by NQual

Anthony Johnson | Positive Steps

Benjamin Hogg | Greater Manchester Police, University of Salford

Donna Beattie | Wigan Adult Learning and Skills

Leon Williams | PVS Group Ltd, The Growth Company

Maksym Kokhan | The Casey Group, Hopwood Hall College

Unsung Hero of the Year – Sponsored by Mesma

Catherine Mullins | The Manchester College

Charlotte Todd | Alliance Learning

Claire Donaldson | Northern Care Alliance

Dave Bradbury | Elevated Knowledge

Ian Hall | Bolton College

Liza Lloyd | Acorn Training

Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bud

3t Training Serivces

Care Services Team | Apprenticeships at Salford City College

GM Fire & Rescue Service

Apprenticeship Unit | Manchester Metropolitan University

Supported Internship Team | Pure Innovations

Student Enrichment Team | Trafford & Stockport College Group

Apprenticeship Team | Wigan and Leigh College

SME of the Year – Sponsored by Rochdale Training

Cara Group

DF Capital

IACS Training and Education

R&B Switchgear Group

Stepping Stone Projects

Large Employer of the Year – Sponsored by Pearson

Essity

Hyde Group

LWC Drinks

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

MBDA

Community Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by Manchester: A UNESCO City of Lifelong Learning

Catch22 | Tik Tok Creative Academy

Coach Core Foundation

Cookson First Aid

Diversity Matters North West

RISE UP

Southway Housing Trust

Wigan and Leigh College | Re-Engage Programme

Outstanding Innovation of the Year – Sponsored by Coyne Recruitment

Hopwood Hall College | Innovation Team

Manchester Adult Education Service | manadulted.app

Positive Steps & Rochdale Borough Council | Engaging Rochdale & Rochdale Youth Works

Funding Futures

Wigan and Leigh College | Engineering Department

Partnership Project of the Year – Sponsored by The Growth Company

Bolton College | Health Education Initiative

Construction Skills People & Manchester City Council | Collyhurst Skills Training Centre

Higher Health & Partners | Higher Health Education Programme

Manchester City Council & Partners | UNESCO City of Lifelong Learning

Salford City College Group & Partners | Build Salford

The Manchester College & Manchester Art Gallery | Future Creatives

Trafford & Stockport College Group & Manchester Airport Group | Airport Academy

Lucy Mulligan, Marketing Director at GM Chamber of Commerce added:

“A huge congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted for the inaugural Skills Awards – what an incredible achievement. The standard of nominations was truly top-class, and it’s a testament to the talent and skills across our City Region. We’re incredibly excited to celebrate together in July, this event is shaping up to be an unmissable occasion, and a significant showcase of the skills, passion, and creativity that drive our community forward.”