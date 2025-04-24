Shortlists Announced for the GM Skills Awards 2025
The shortlists for the Greater Manchester (GM) Skills Awards 2025 have been confirmed! The award aim to celebrate excellence in the Further Education and Skills Sector in Greater Manchester, with the inaugural awards taking place on the 3rd July 2025, at the Manchester Monastery. The awards are a partnership between the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) and Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), sponsored by Bud.
Charlotte Jones, Operations Manager at GMLPN added:
“The announcement of the shortlists for the first ever Greater Manchester Skills Awards is a moment of real celebration for our sector. Each nominee represents the dedication, resilience, and excellence that runs through Further Education and Skills in our city region. From apprentices and learners to employers and collaborative projects, the range and calibre of this year’s shortlist reflects the strength and diversity of skills in Greater Manchester. We’re proud to be part of recognising and championing these achievements.”
Confirmed shortlists:
Apprentice of the Year (Level 2-3) – Sponsored by Trafford & Stockport College Group
- Aston Aldred | Electrium Sales Ltd, Wigan & Leigh College
- Charlie Ward | Manchester Institute of Health & Performance – Nuffield Health, Coach Core / Lifetime Training
- Demi Godiff | Sellick Partnership, Damar Training
- Gerrard Ashcroft | IACS Training and Education, Hopwood Hall College
- Imogen Moore | Brighter Beginnings Day Nursery Newton Heath, Race Ahead
- Niall Weldon | NEMA LTD, Rochdale Training
- Taylor Mcloughin | Cubic Works Limited, Total People
Apprentice of the Year (Level 4-7) – Sponsored by City & Guilds
- Emelia Thorley | United Utilities, NowSkills
- Freddy Waldron-Cokayne | United Utilities, NowSkills
- Grace Ormesher-Southall | Sellafield Ltd, Wigan & Leigh College
- Nathan Donnelly | Turner and Townsend, University of Salford
- Niamh Clarke | PwC, Kaplan
- Phoebe Hall | Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, University of Salford
- Rachel Lees | Money Plus Group, Total People
16-19 Learner of the Year – Sponsored by Gateway Qualifications
- Binish Qureshi | MPCT (part of Learning Curve Group)
- Elenya Arnaoutis | Clarendon Sixth Form College
- Jenson Backhouse | Groundwork GM
- Kelsie Fitzsimmons | Wigan & Leigh College
- Lewis Morrison | Hopwood Hall College
- Natalie Killoran | Hopwood Hall College
Adult Learner of the Year – Sponsored by NCFE
- Laura Robinson | Xyrius Training
- Maryam Gulzar Hussain | Manchester Adult Education Service
- Michelle Crowther | Mantra Learning
- Saadia Aziz | Manchester Adult Education Service
- Sean Doyle | Construction Skills People
Shining Star of the Year – Sponsored by NQual
- Anthony Johnson | Positive Steps
- Benjamin Hogg | Greater Manchester Police, University of Salford
- Donna Beattie | Wigan Adult Learning and Skills
- Leon Williams | PVS Group Ltd, The Growth Company
- Maksym Kokhan | The Casey Group, Hopwood Hall College
Unsung Hero of the Year – Sponsored by Mesma
- Catherine Mullins | The Manchester College
- Charlotte Todd | Alliance Learning
- Claire Donaldson | Northern Care Alliance
- Dave Bradbury | Elevated Knowledge
- Ian Hall | Bolton College
- Liza Lloyd | Acorn Training
Team of the Year – Sponsored by Bud
- 3t Training Serivces
- Care Services Team | Apprenticeships at Salford City College
- GM Fire & Rescue Service
- Apprenticeship Unit | Manchester Metropolitan University
- Supported Internship Team | Pure Innovations
- Student Enrichment Team | Trafford & Stockport College Group
- Apprenticeship Team | Wigan and Leigh College
SME of the Year – Sponsored by Rochdale Training
- Cara Group
- DF Capital
- IACS Training and Education
- R&B Switchgear Group
- Stepping Stone Projects
Large Employer of the Year – Sponsored by Pearson
- Essity
- Hyde Group
- LWC Drinks
- Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
- MBDA
Community Initiative of the Year – Sponsored by Manchester: A UNESCO City of Lifelong Learning
- Catch22 | Tik Tok Creative Academy
- Coach Core Foundation
- Cookson First Aid
- Diversity Matters North West
- RISE UP
- Southway Housing Trust
- Wigan and Leigh College | Re-Engage Programme
Outstanding Innovation of the Year – Sponsored by Coyne Recruitment
- Hopwood Hall College | Innovation Team
- Manchester Adult Education Service | manadulted.app
- Positive Steps & Rochdale Borough Council | Engaging Rochdale & Rochdale Youth Works
- Funding Futures
- Wigan and Leigh College | Engineering Department
Partnership Project of the Year – Sponsored by The Growth Company
- Bolton College | Health Education Initiative
- Construction Skills People & Manchester City Council | Collyhurst Skills Training Centre
- Higher Health & Partners | Higher Health Education Programme
- Manchester City Council & Partners | UNESCO City of Lifelong Learning
- Salford City College Group & Partners | Build Salford
- The Manchester College & Manchester Art Gallery | Future Creatives
- Trafford & Stockport College Group & Manchester Airport Group | Airport Academy
Lucy Mulligan, Marketing Director at GM Chamber of Commerce added:
“A huge congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted for the inaugural Skills Awards – what an incredible achievement. The standard of nominations was truly top-class, and it’s a testament to the talent and skills across our City Region. We’re incredibly excited to celebrate together in July, this event is shaping up to be an unmissable occasion, and a significant showcase of the skills, passion, and creativity that drive our community forward.”
