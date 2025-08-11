Skills Federation Releases ACE360 Updates for August 2025 Apprenticeship Policy Changes

As the sector prepares for a wide-reaching apprenticeship reform from 1st August 2025, Skills Federation has announced key developments to its apprenticeship assessment management platform, ACE360. These updates are specifically designed to support providers, employers, and end-point assessment organisations in navigating, preparing for, and implementing the new set of requirements.

The upcoming changes include several significant measures: the formal introduction of Foundation Apprenticeships; a reduction in the minimum programme duration from 12 to 8 months; and increased flexibilities in assessment, particularly through delegated assessment models. Together, these measures mark one of the most substantial shifts in apprenticeship policy since the sector transitioned from frameworks to standards.

In response to these changes, and to help ensure that organisations can make a smooth transition, ACE360 has rolled out a series of targeted platform updates. These updates are aligned with the new delivery and assessment expectations set out in policy guidance.

ACE360 is developed and maintained by Skills Federation, a not-for-profit organisation working at the intersection of policy, practice, and system design. Built for the sector and shaped by ongoing engagement with providers, employers, and assessment organisations, the platform reflects a long-standing commitment to aligning with national skills policy and supporting implementation through practical digital solutions.

The latest updates to the platform include the introduction of dual workflows, which support both legacy and new-style assessment plans, allowing users to manage transitional periods effectively. ACE360 has also introduced early technical infrastructure to support delegated assessment, enabling a more flexible approach in line with the reforms. Additionally, the platform has been updated to include new workflows specifically designed for Foundation Apprenticeship delivery. A full redesign of the Standards Database is also underway, ensuring future-proofing and long-term policy alignment.

These enhancements have been shaped through direct consultation with providers, employers, and assessment organisations, alongside input from national stakeholders involved in the reform process.

Dr Fiona Aldridge, CEO of Skills Federation, said:

“ACE360 was built with reform in mind. Our unique positioning – as both a policy-led organisation and a product developer – means that we don’t just respond to change, we’re part of shaping it. These reforms are not a disruption for our users; they are part of a continuing journey toward greater flexibility, clarity, and impact in apprenticeships. We’re proud to play a part in ensuring the system works for learners, employers, and providers alike.”

The ACE360 team is continuing to work with sector representatives to understand emerging implementation challenges, and has committed to further iterative updates as the reforms bed in.