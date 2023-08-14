Skills Set Adam up for Editing Ambitions

Adam Kane, (19) from Saintfield, progressed to SERC from Saintfield High School following his GCSEs.

He said, “Since we all progress after GCSEs, we spent some time finding out about our options through school before moving on.”

“I always had an interest in filming and was doing some editing in my free time, so when I found out about the Level 2 Creative Media Production and Technology at SERC, I applied straight away. My mum had studied at the College and said it was good, so she was very happy for me to go too.”

Speaking about progression routes at SERC, he said,

“The Level 2 gave me a good foundation for everything that was required for the Level 3 Creative Media Production and Technology which I am completing now, so I would recommend it if you have little experience in this area. I really enjoyed all elements of both courses, and the tutors were amazing and very knowledgeable and helpful, so it was easy enough to get to grips with all the new technology and production side of things. If you needed help with anything, you just had to ask for help.”

Adam continued, “For my end of year project, I worked with two other classmates on the World’s End Podcast which helped develop my editing skills further. We planned, scripted, recorded, produced, and edited the podcast which went out every week. It was a great way to learn by doing and further developed my interests in editing and graphic design.”

Speaking about his plans, Adam said,

“At the minute, I am applying for jobs in this field, but I might come back to do something in the line of editing or graphic design at a higher level.”

