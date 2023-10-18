Solent University grows their green credentials

Solent University, Southampton has been ranked Gold in Uswitch’s 2023 Green Universities Report.

Praised for their action towards reducing carbon emissions, Solent is recognised among a group of ‘greatly committed green universities’, for adopting a variety of sustainable practices within higher education, including the University’s sustainability-focused courses; a 75% reduction in food waste over the last four years; and investment in renewable energy installations such as heat pumps and solar panels.

Bryan Carroll, Solent’s Director of Estates & Facilities, says:

“We are proud to be recognised for continuously improving the way we manage our estate efficiently to become more environmentally sustainable and there is still more to be done.

“This news comes hard on the heels of The Times Higher Education’s report on HESA data which saw Solent University rank 4th in the UK for low carbon emissions, reducing our carbon energy output by 63% since 2015.

“This latest Uswitch rating is a reassuring result that we’re taking the right steps towards a green future and playing our part to embrace and promote environmental practices.”

Solent has continued to make savings in their emissions totals in 2023, reducing their overall consumption of energy and consolidating their estates and facilities.

Uswitch energy expert, Ben Gallizzi, says:

“It’s great to see so many universities taking charge of their sustainability through various actions.

“UK universities are approaching a greener way of being, understanding that every little helps when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.”

The news follows Solent’s commitment to helping decarbonise the maritime sector as a member of The UK National Clean Maritime Research Hub, a new £21.3m partnership between 13 universities.

To find out more about Solent’s approach to environmental sustainability visit solent.ac.uk/environment-sustainability.

Published in