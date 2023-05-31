Shopping Cart

From education to employment

South West College apprentice to showcase skills on European Stage

South West College May 31, 2023
0 Comments
South West College, Enniskillen Technology & Skills Centre Electrical apprentice Daniel Knox, employed with GP Electrical and Security has been selected to join WorldSkills UK to take part in Team UK and compete at EuroSkills Finals in the Polish city of Gdańsk. 

Daniel will now join an intensive training programme with the UK team, which is set to make a triumphant return to compete at EuroSkills, Europe’s largest skills event, this Autumn, which is taking place in Poland for the first time.

Team UK – which heads to the EuroSkills Finals in the Polish city of Gdańsk from 5 – 9 September – will comprise of 20 elite apprentices and students skilled in a broad spectrum of disciplines from engineering to construction, digital to creative.  Following success at last year’s international WorldSkills event, the UK will compete in Robot Systems Integration and Digital Construction for the first time at the European Competition.

Governments and industry will be watching with interest to benchmark how well Team UK performs compared to the country’s main European competitors.  At the event, 600 skilled young professionals, under the age of 25, from 32 member countries including Germany, Switzerland and France will compete. 

Over 100,000 spectators from across Poland and Europe are expected to attend this year’s finals, after the event faced disruption in recent years due to the pandemic. 

Ben Blackledge, Interim Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK, which selects and trains Team UK to the highest international standard said:

“The EuroSkills Finals provides a valuable mechanism for benchmarking the quality of skills.  Through its competition-based assessment of young people’s skills against European industry standards, we can compare UK standards against those in the rest of Europe and importantly bring that international best practice back to the UK through the programmes we run at WorldSkills UK.

“This will be a life-enhancing opportunity for Daniel Knox and I wish them the best of luck.  They and the rest of Team are the embodiment not only of the characteristics that we should aspire for in a young workforce, but for the UK Government’s ambitions for Global Britain too. 

South West College, Electrical apprentice Daniel Knox, from Enniskillen, said: “I am incredibly grateful for the tremendous honour of making it this far, and I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to both my employer Gary Phair, GP Electrical and Security and the College for their unwavering support throughout this journey. The exceptional guidance provided by the dedicated lecturers at the College has been invaluable, and now I cannot wait to enhance my technical skills and mindset even more as I embark on the WorldSkills UK squad training.”

To secure a place in Team UK, the apprentices and students have been through an exhaustive selection process, taking part in the prestigious WorldSkills UK National Competitions.  Following the European Finals, they will continue their training with WorldSkills UK with the aim of being selected for the WorldSkills Finals which take place in Lyon, France next year. 

Team UK

Skill    Name    Organisation    Training Manager    
Mechanical Engineering CADBen Hay (Apprentice)St. David’s College, WalesRyan Sheridan who works at New College Lanarkshire
JoineryHarry Scolding (Apprentice)Solihull CollegeAndrew Pengelly who works at Chichester College Group
Cabinet MakingIsaac BinghamObins Specialist Joiners, Northern IrelandChristian Notley MBE who works at WorldSkills UK
Electrical InstallationsDaniel Knox (Apprentice)South West College, Northern IrelandGeoff Shaw who works at Cardiff and Vale College
Mechatronics (Team Skill)Ben Love (Apprentice)SiemensCalum Knott who works at Didactic Services Ltd
Mechatronics (Team Skill)Lucy Yelland (Apprentice)SiemensCalum Knott who works at Didactic Services Ltd
HairdressingCharlotte Lloyd (Apprentice)Reds Hair CompanyLinzi Weare who works at Reds Hair Company
Plumbing and HeatingRuben Duggan (Apprentice)Coleg Y Cymoedd, WalesRonnie Ferris MBE who is self-employed.
CookingSamantha WatkinsSavoy HotelSean Owens who works at Ulster University
Restaurant ServiceDaniel DaviesColeg Ceredigion, WalesShyam Patiar MBE who is self-employed.
Web DevelopmentRhydian BrownP & A Education, WalesValentin Adamescu who works at University of Portsmouth
CNC MillingAlex Whitemore (Apprentice)BabcockAdam Youens who works at Coleg Cambria
Digital ConstructionIsabella BarronSheffield Hallam UniversityMichael McGuire who works at Glasgow Caledonian University
Electronics PrototypingMichael CrilleyGloucestershire Engineering Training (Apprentice)Stephen Williams who works at Gower College
Robot Systems Integration (Team Skill)Charlie CarsonNorthern Regional College, Northern IrelandKarla Kosch who works at Northern Regional College
Robot Systems Integration (Team Skill)Jason ScottNorthern Regional College, Northern IrelandKarla Kosch who works at Northern Regional College
Car PaintingMiguel Harvey (Apprentice)Steer Automotive GroupRich Wheeler who works at Coleg Gwent
Painting and DecoratingDior Regan (Apprentice)Lincoln CollegeMike Swan who works at Dundee and Angus College
ICT Specialists (Team Skill)Tyler Lewis (Apprentice)HCUC (Harrow, Richmond & Uxbridge Colleges)  Training Manager to be announced
ICT Specialists (Team Skill)Nathanial PatrickNew College Lanarkshire, ScotlandTraining Manager to be announced
Published in: Skills and apprenticeships
South West College

