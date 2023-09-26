Star students shortlisted for Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) is proud to announce that two students have been shortlisted for the Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Haydn Williams, Bricklaying Apprentice with Michael Williams Brickwork, a sub-contractor of PG Brickwork, has been shortlisted for Intermediate Level Apprentice of the Year and Ciara Murphy, HR Apprentice with Phosters, has been shortlisted for Higher Level Apprentice of the Year.

Now in their ninth year, the Worcestershire Apprenticeship Awards, hosted in conjunction with Worcestershire Apprenticeships, showcase all the hard work put in by apprentices across the County year-round.

The awards are made up of a total of eleven categories, each marking the success of the best apprentices, employers, training providers, schools and apprentice champions. Out of all the shortlisted nominees, the overall winner will be named Apprentice of the Year.

Speaking about his nomination for Intermediate Level Apprentice of the Year, Haydn said:

“I was pleasantly surprised to hear I had been nominated for this award. I found my apprenticeship enjoyable, informative and always felt looked after. This apprenticeship has allowed me to hone my skills and learn to work in a fast-paced industry. I chose to do an apprenticeship so I could get the ball rolling, I would recommend doing an apprenticeship to anyone as it allows you to take your time when learning.”

Ciara Murphy, Higher Level Apprentice of the Year nominee added:

‘I am delighted to have been nominated for Higher Level Apprentice of the Year. I really enjoyed attending the College setting as part of my apprenticeship, as I was able to hear experiences of other members of the class and look at implementing improvements into my current workplace. Since completing the apprenticeship, my role has developed immensely, and I get to apply the skills I inherited from my apprenticeship in my everyday duties.’

In addition to two apprentices receiving nominations, the College has also been nominated for the Provider of the Year award and will also be sponsoring the School of the Year category.

HoW College offers arrange of Apprenticeship Standards including accountancy, business administration, customer service, construction trades, digital marketing, early years, engineering, hairdressing, hospitality and catering, human resources, IT, teaching assistant and team leading. To find out more please visit howcollege.ac.uk

