Steven George-Hilley of Centropy PR discusses why fintech education is key to economic growth 

This week, FE News spoke with Steven George-Hilley, founder of fintech specialist agency Centropy PR about the role the fintech industry will play in job creation and why Universities, colleges and schools should prioritise it.

How important is the fintech industry to the UK?

We work with several key clients in the industry, from newly launched ventures to established global enterprises. These companies are designing and developing the latest services, challenging traditional banks and empowering businesses through dynamic payment systems.

The contribution the financial services industry makes to the UK cannot be underestimated, contributing over £210bn annually and nearly 9% of our country’s economic output. In this context, tech-enabled financial services are set to reshape the business landscape, accelerating growth and shaking up traditional working models. Key industries like banking and law will benefit tremendously from the services offered by these companies, reshaping the way these firms operate for the long term.

Tell us about your experience supporting fintech education?

We try to play an active role in the debate around the importance of promoting fintech education at all levels. Last week I hosted a debate in the Houses of Parliament alongside several key figures in the financial services sector to discuss how the government can better equip the next generation to play a role in the industry, both in terms of mentoring and offering support for financial education.

We also helped support Warwick University launch its new fintech lab late last year, including their new qualification which is an MSc in Financial Technology. The opportunity this centre will bring for businesses looking to expand their offering, and to students seeking top-tier qualifications in fintech is tremendous.

What should the Government do to encourage the next generation to get into fintech?

The government has so far been very supportive of tech, producing a detailed action plan for AI and for fintech adoption across the wider economy. However, so much more can be done to encourage businesses to create apprenticeships, training courses and participate in dedicated mentoring programmes in schools and colleges.

Much more needs to be done to promote the financial benefits of joining the fintech industry, with the allure of an impressive salary, benefits and opportunity for career progression.

I’d strongly encourage educators, businesses and the next generation to work together to drive our fintech industry forward, spreading opportunity in a crucial area of the economy.

Steven George-Hilley is the founder of fintech comms agency Centropy PR