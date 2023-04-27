Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Student baker impresses competition judges

Finley April 27, 2023
0 Comments
Denitsa Georgieva

A Professional Cookery student from Barking & Dagenham College won a bronze medal for her baking skills in a national culinary competition.

Denitsa Georgieva, from Romford, competed at the International Salon Culinaire, the UK’s largest programme of culinary competitions, at Excel London.

Part of a major annual exhibition called ‘Hotel, Restaurant and Catering’, the competition offered chefs of all levels the chance to hone their skills and develop their confidence in a unique environment.

Hospitality and food service sector professionals from across the UK attended the event to discover the latest product innovations and suppliers while also offering the chance to network, learn and meet face-to-face with a wide range of chefs.

Barking & Dagenham College attended the event, providing their catering and hospitality students with the opportunity to take part in the competition and hone their skills to succeed in the industry.

Denitsa’s task was to prepare bread on the theme of ‘One Love’ and four varieties of bread rolls, including feta & olive, British cheese, naan baguette with onion, and dried tomato.

She won Bronze in the student category with compliments from the judge, who said,

“With her skills and talent, next year, she’ll be competing for Silver or Gold.”

Denitsa said, “I’ve worked really hard over the years to be able to compete in competitions like this and win Bronze. I’m very happy with my creations and work so far and am looking forward to my future.”

Kelly Mackenzie, food studies lecturer, said,

“Denitsa has worked extremely hard to achieve her goal in competing in the competition. Her flavour combinations worked so well – feedback from judges was with only a few alterations, she would be able to take a Gold next time! Well done, Denitsa, this is amazing. I am very proud of you.”

Barking & Dagenham College offers various Hospitality courses, for more info see: https://barkingdagenhamcollege.ac.uk/

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact
Finley

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .