STUDENT ENGINEER TAKES ON NATIONAL SKILLS CHALLENGE

An engineering student from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has taken on a computer-aided design challenge that could see him progress into the finals of WorldSkills UK. Kieran Bell from Atherstone in Warwickshire, who works in the drawing office at Precision Technologies in Tamworth, has developed his CAD skills creating gears for Formula 1 teams and the aerospace industry. Kieran took up the challenge at the college’s MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) campus where he is continuing his studies for an HNC in Engineering.

Kieran said, “I was pleased to get through the preliminary stages of the competition where I had to create 3D models for a range of parts against the clock. I am familiar with the software from my usual work tasks, but the tight deadline added some pressure. Taking part was a good opportunity to extend my skills beyond my usual HNC studies and I would love to go further in the competition.”

After completing an apprenticeship, Kieran joined Precision Technologies which has been in business for over 60 years and is a leading supplier of high-performance prevision engineering supplying gears to Formula 1 teams. He creates drawing from clients’ briefs to enable them to be produced accurately and efficiently.

Mark Jackson, Lecturer in Engineering at the MTI said,

“Computer Aided Design (CAD) software is used by designers, and technicians to develop ideas and produce designs and documentation, including product concepts, drawings, 3D parametric models, and project management. CAD technicians need to find and fix inaccuracies and mistakes, as well as reading and interpreting engineering drawings. They also need to be capable of doing mathematical calculations in their day-to-day tasks and know their way around the software. Kieran has a lot of experience of this type of work in his role at Precision Technologies so should be well prepared for the next stage of the competition.”

Lisa Bingley, Operations Director at the MTI said,

“As specialists in automotive sector training skills, we’re in exactly the right position to support Kieran in this competition. WorldSkills UK is designed to raise aspirations and build students’ confidence and self-esteem as they develop new skills and knowledge. Succeeding in this competition could bring Kieran new opportunities and experiences so we are happy to support his participation and wish him the best of luck for the results.”

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Chair of the MTI Operations Board, and Chair of WorldSkills UK said,

“It’s fantastic to see one of our students progressing so well in this skills competition and the team at the MTI are perfectly placed to help him succeed and progress on to the national finals.”

The results are due to be revealed in July 2023.

