Students visited by BBC make-up star

A BBC Glow Up (@GlowUpBBC) finalist visited Final Checks Make Up Academy (@FinalChecksUK) in Romford to teach lucky students airbrush make up techniques.

Axel B, from Dundee, was one of ten make up artists who appeared on the fifth season of Glow Up. The competition programme aims to find the UK’s next big thing in make up artistry. 27 year old Axel made it to the final where judges included the Kardashians‘ make up artist (MUA) Hrush Achemyan.

During the special masterclass, Axel showed the young learners how to create two special airbrush looks: Avatar and Zombie. In the TV final, Alex created a fantasy look using an airbrush which was described by the judges as ‘outstanding’.

Elsie Brown, age 17, from Romford studies level 3 media make up and hair, she said: “The masterclass was very creative, and I enjoyed trying something new and different to add to my skills.”

Final Checks Make Up Academy was founded by local make up Artist Danielle Everitt. Danielle has over 14 years of experience within the make up industry for TV, film and fashion. Clients and productions that she has worked for include David Beckham, Katherine Jenkins, Anthony Joshua, KSI and Celebrity Big Brother.

The academy was recently endorsed by the BAFTA’s and ScreenSkills. Students’ work has been seen globally all over the world including: London Fashion Week, Little Mix music videos, Strictly Come Dancing, celebrity red carpets and many feature and short films.

The students benefit from regular visits from industry professionals, such as Axel. Danielle explains: “These masterclasses are so important to help inspire the students and demonstrate the skills that the UK’s best MUAs are using. We are so grateful to Axel for sharing his expertise with our students, who were captivated by his masterclass.”