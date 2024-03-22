Latest News

Telford College hosts national hairstyling competition

Telford College March 22, 2024
girls standing at the national hairstyling competition

Young hair stylists from across the country converged on Telford College(@telfordcollege) to showcase their skills in a national competition.

The college’s Wellington campus was once again chosen to host the Concept Hair Learner of the Year awards following the success of the partnership last year.

The prestigious competition gives the next generation of stylists the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills.

Many of Telford College’s hair and beauty students helped with the smooth running of the day, as well as acting as models for some of the judges and guest artists who supported the event.

The college’s catering students also provided food for 60 members of the competition’s staff and judging team. 

More than 2,400 entries were received for the competition this year, and judges narrowed it down to 54 finalists for the Telford College finals day, competing under a range of themes, including catwalk, street style, boho, and ‘day at the races’.

Dom Lehane, founder and presenter of hair industry podcast ‘How To Cut It,’ was guest compere.

Organisers described it as ‘an exceptional day’ and said: “A special thanks to Telford College for once again being fantastic hosts. The day offered a true celebration of the future stars of our industry.”

The competition was supported by some of the industry’s biggest names including L’Oréal Professionnel, Alan Howard, Denman Professional, Diva Pro, Wahl Professional, WIG, The Fellowship for British Hairdressing, HTCI Platform, and VTCT.

Winners came from all corners of the country, including Durham, Suffolk, Grimsby, Kirklees, Oldham, Bedford, Walsall, and Weston-Super-Mare.

Jodie Allen, Telford College’s learner manager for hair, beauty and catering, said:

“It was a real honour to be chosen to host this prestigious event once again.

“It was a fabulous opportunity to showcase our on-campus training facilities, and a great opportunity for our own hair and beauty students to help the organisers, and make sure everything went smoothly.”

Published in: Education, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
Topics: , ,
Telford College

