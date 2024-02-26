The B2W Group acquires leading green energy skills training provider

The B2W Group acquires ECTA Training, a leading green energy skills training provider

The acquisition is a strategic step for the group’s future-focused education and skills business

The B2W Group, a future-focused education and skills business, has announced the acquisition of ECTA Training, a leading green energy skills training provider.

Since its foundation in 2005, ECTA Training has become a leading provider of gas, plumbing, electric, smart meter, and multi-skilled trade courses in the UK.

Its mission is focused on offering professional training and assessments, with a particular focus on addressing the growing green skills gap, which is falling short of the Government’ 2050 net zero target.

The B2W Group is on a mission to bring together like-minded companies who share a common goal to improve our futures. Both by empowering people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to develop their careers. And, by creating a pool of qualified individuals that meet the needs of our society tomorrow. This acquisition of ECTA Training is pivotal step in that mission.

Luke Muscat, CEO of B2W Group said:

“The UK is falling way short of the estimated 27,000 accredited heat pump engineers it needs by 2028, to put us on track for a better future. This acquisition for us, is part of our drive to help shape a better future for communities.

“We have bold targets and ambitions. We plan to help an additional 2000 people per year gain accreditations in smart meters, gas engineering, electricals, renewables, and solar panel installation. This move into the low carbon energy training space, is also a pivotal move for us, from a growth perspective.”

B2W is a group of Education and Skills businesses focussed on creating opportunities by empowering people and businesses with future focussed skills. The group is comprised of Back to Work Complete training, Just IT, BePro and now ECTA Training.

Its mission is to deliver knowledge areas such as digital, data, technology and people skills through various delivery and funding mechanisms such as Pre-Employment Training, Apprenticeships, Bootcamps, and commercial provision, opening up the opportunity for people to gain skills from Level 1 through to Level 7 (the equivalent of a master’s degree).

ECTA will continue to operate from its head office and training centre based in Stockport, Greater Manchester and will work with some of the biggest companies in the UK to train their staff.