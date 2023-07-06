The IMI partners with the British Motor Show 2023

The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) and the British Motor Show have today renewed their partnership for 2023 with the announcement of an all-new Tech Hub sponsored by the IMI.

Partnership sees the IMI sponsor all-new Tech Hub and the Trade Lounge

Interactive sessions showcasing automotive career opportunities will take place on the IMI stand and in the Tech Hub

Partnership provides an opportunity for the IMI to launch its upcoming campaign hero film to challenge perceptions of working in automotive and attract new talent to the sector

The IMI Tech Hub will feature a replica of a full-sized garage service bay and ICE and EV cars, with engaging workshops helping visitors learn more about the technological advances in automotive. Interactive sessions on the IMI stand will also give visitors first-hand experience of the multitude of career opportunities in the sector, with IMI experts available in both locations to provide more information on how to get started.

Showcasing career opportunities in automotive is more important than ever with an increasing skills gap, particularly for ADAS[i]and EV[ii], as well as the sector having the highest vacancy rates for more than two decades. With the need to encourage new and diverse people to join the sector, the IMI’s sponsorship of the Tech Hub provides a forum to reach potential talent, as well as a platform to launch the IMI’s new perception campaign, aimed at challenging misconceptions about working in automotive.

As part of its partnership with the British Motor Show, the IMI will also sponsor the Trade Lounge where an exclusive automotive press and trade networking breakfast will take place on Thursday 17th August. The British Motor Show’s Hall of Fame will also be launched in the Trade Lounge.

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Nash, CEO of the Institute of the Motor Industry said;

“We are delighted to be supporting The British Motor Show once again. This is a highlight in the IMI’s calendar and we relish attending. It gives us an opportunity to meet and talk to so many individuals, of all ages and from diverse backgrounds, who share a passion for all things automotive but who are largely from outside our sector. The IMI team will be on hand to talk about the work we do and spotlight the many career opportunities available regardless of age, ability, gender or ethnicity. Never before has the automotive sector had so much to offer and The British Motor Show is the ultimate showcase.”

The British Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle added:

“The IMI have been huge supporters of the show since we returned in 2021 and I’m over the moon that our partnership continues for the 3rd year. Britain continues to lead the field in automotive technology and the work the IMI do to promote and support the British automotive industry is vital. We are honoured to help them continue to promote the UK’s importance to the global car industry through the UK’s most interactive event, which is why our partnership with the IMI is so exciting.”

