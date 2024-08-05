The Prince’s Trust ‘Decoding The Digital Skills Gap’ report warns of digital skills crisis

The Prince’s Trust ‘Decoding The Digital Skills Gap’ report, in collaboration with Solutions Research and supported by Cognizant, identifies the barriers stopping young people from pursuing digitally enabled jobs and how to address a growing skills gap

Over a third (37 per cent) of young people in the UK report not studying a ‘digital or tech subject’ beyond Key Stage 3, and 42 per cent do not think digital skills will be essential to their career

Research warns of a “digital skills crisis” as estimates suggest that a ‘digital skills gap’ already costs the UK economy up to £63 billion a year.

Young people who already face disadvantages, such as being NEET, show the lowest confidence and engagement in pursuing digital skills and jobs

37% young people across the UK are worried they do not have the digital skills to get a good job

The Prince’s Trust and Solutions Research, supported by Cognizant, have today launched a report that reveals over one in three (37 per cent) young people across the UK are worried they do not have the digital skills to get a good job. More than two in five (41 per cent) young people say they do not feel confident making choices about what skills they need to develop their future career.

The new findings show that a lack of knowledge, exposure and accessibility to digital skills and development opportunities, are preventing young people from pursuing training in this area. This results in low confidence among young people to pursue a relevant career, and particularly in those who already face disadvantage such as those who are not in employment, education or training (NEET) and those with poor access to the internet. NEET young people were also more likely than their peers to have poor access to the internet, and to face financial challenges with access.

The report, Decoding The Digital Skills Gap, investigates the barriers stopping young people from pursuing digitally enabled training and jobs, and provides insights on how to unlock their interest and ability to engage with these careers. It is based on a nationally representative survey of 2,001 young people aged 16-30 years old and 20 focus groups with young people across the UK.

Lindsey Wright, Head of Future Sectors at The Prince’s Trust said:

“This research paints a bleak picture of a growing digital skills crisis, suggesting young people are not being equipped with the right knowledge, confidence or opportunities to pursue digitally enabled jobs or training.

“As the employment landscape rapidly changes around them, we risk locking young people out of our economy and from pursuing their aspirations, while also failing to benefit from all that a rapidly growing, technology led economy provides.”

The research reveals over a third (37 per cent) of young people are not studying a ‘digital or tech’ subject beyond Key Stage 3, and that NEET young people are more likely not to study a relevant subject compared to their peers (43 per cent versus 34 per cent). The research also suggests some inconsistency with the availability and prioritisation of these subjects. Over a quarter (27 per cent) of young people who were not studying a relevant subject said they were not offered to, and one in five (20 per cent) that they were not encouraged to do it.

New data however finds that almost four in five (79 per cent) young people would be interested in training or retraining in basic digital skills, or advanced digital skills.

The Government’s Digital Strategy in 2022 stated that over 80 per cent of all jobs advertised in the UK require digital skills, and estimates the current skills gap costs the UK economy as much as £63 billion a year in potential GDP. It is estimated this could rise to £120 billion a year by 2030.

The survey data suggests young people are aware of this ongoing transition, with almost three quarters (71 per cent) agreeing or strongly agreeing that most jobs in the UK will require digital skills by 2030. Despite this, over two fifths (42 per cent) did not agree digital skills would be essential to their future. NEET young people were much more likely to think digital skills would not be essential for their future (52 per cent versus 38 per cent).

The research also finds that young people are unsure about identifying with digital jobs. When shown a list of digital or technology focused roles which are likely to be growth areas for the future including Robotics Engineer, Cyber Security Analyst and Computer Games Developer, only one in ten (11 per cent) young people felt these careers were “for people like them”. This is despite them being seen as well paid or creative, which were two of the top three responses to what young people would like from employment, when polled.

Lindsey Wright, Head of Future Sectors at The Prince’s Trust said:

“This research also presents a significant opportunity with the majority of young people interested in developing their digital skills.

“By working together with employers, educators and the government to better provide advice, guidance and access to digital skills and careers, we can unleash the immense talent, determination and potential that we know young people have to offer.

“Doing so will not only help address the digital skills gap, but also ensure that this generation can take control of their futures and unlock the benefits a technology led economy offers for broader society.”

Josie Harrison, Research Director at Solutions Research said:

“We found strong evidence that young people need significant support to ensure barriers to engaging with digital skills training and careers are removed. There is a clear need to raise awareness of the need for digital skills by educating on how relevant they are to different jobs and industries. It is vital to keep in mind that young people think about jobs first and foremost, so initiatives need to put employment outcomes at their centre.

“The research demonstrates a level of indifference to digital skills for many young people, they are not part of their thinking about their future. This demands urgent and collective action to both educate and excite young people about the opportunities that already, and will, exist.”

Rohit Gupta, Managing Director UK&I at Cognizant said:

“With global economies and employment landscapes changing at an unprecedented pace in the age of AI, working with The Prince’s Trust enables us to support young people from underrepresented and diverse backgrounds by giving them important opportunities to access skilling and teaching them how to succeed in the workforce of the future.”

“We are delighted to be supporting this strategic piece of research investigating the barriers preventing young people from pursuing digital skills and careers, so that the potential of this generation of young people can be unlocked as the UK transitions to a technology-led economy.”

Over the past two years, The Prince’s Trust has supported over two thousand young people through programmes focused on digitally enabled skills, training and jobs. This includes integrating digital skills modules into Achieve, an education programme delivered in secondary schools around the UK.

The Prince’s Trust helps tens of thousands of young people each year to build the confidence and skills they need to realise their potential. Three in four young people on Prince’s Trust programmes move into work, education or training.