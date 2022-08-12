The University of Europe for Applied Sciences announces cooperation with Magnum Photos

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) has announced it has partnered with the renowned photo agency Magnum Photos with immediate effect. As part of this partnership, Magnum Photos will offer two workshops a year for UE students in Berlin and Hamburg, with the aim to bring Magnum and aspiring photographers together to learn from each other.

With this cooperation, UE continues its collaboration with leading Industry partners and underlines its expertise in the field of practice-oriented sciences.

Long-term cooperation with Magnum Photos

Commenting on the cooperation, Heike Ollertz, Dean of the Faculty of Art & Design and Professor of Photography and New Media at UE, said: “With Magnum Photos, we now have the world’s most renowned photo agency at our side and can give our students the best insight into the practical side of their studies.

“The cooperation with Magnum Photos is designed for the long term for our UE locations in Berlin and Hamburg and brings our young photographers early in contact with international and very successful professionals from the practice.”

Personalised support from internationally recognised photographers

UE students will receive one-to-one support and feedback from renowned photographers including Nanna Heitmann and Yael Martínez, who will lead the September workshop at UE. Nanna Heitmann, who has won the World Press Photo Award, among others, is a German-Russian documentary photographer currently living in Moscow. Mexican photographer, Yael Martínez, has established himself through group exhibitions in America, Europe, Asia and Africa. He was also recently announced as a World Press Photo winner. Works by both have been published in a number of high-profile publications including TIME Magazine, National Geographic, Stern and Vogue.

Sonia Jeunet, Education Director of Magnum Photos, added: “We are delighted to launch a partnership with the University of Europe for Applied Sciences through our first workshop aimed at the photographers from their campuses in Germany. This collaboration contributes to our mission of offering photographic education to practitioners at different stages in their careers.”

The first exclusive workshop for UE students, including lectures, will take place at the beginning of September as part of Berlin Photo Week. Here, participants will photograph according to Magnum photographers’ specifications, perform editing and sequencing exercises, participate in group critiques, receive constructive feedback and learn the basics of the editorial market.

Magnum Photos will host another workshop for UE students later in the year.

