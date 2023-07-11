TICA Launches Nottingham Pilot Project To Encourage More Women Into Thermal Insulation Sector

The Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) has launched a pilot project in the East Midlands to encourage more women to consider a career in what is a traditionally male-dominated industry.

As part of the scheme, which features a range of initiatives that aim to make the Apprenticeship more accessible to a female applicant, three recruitment days are being held in Nottingham during August for women aged 18 and over.

TICA, the national training provider of thermal insulation apprenticeships, is working with local employers to challenge outdated perceptions around women working in construction-related roles while raising awareness of the extensive career opportunities.

The scheme guarantees that female apprentices will be buddied up and will work in and around the city within a reasonable commuting distance. Special consideration will be given to flexible working arrangements that reflect individual circumstances.

Women will also gain on-site experience with their East Midlands-based employers, learning how to cut and apply lightweight insulation and cladding to pipework, storage vessels and ducting in environments ranging from commercial building sites to schools and hospitals.

Marion Marsland, chief executive of TICA, said:

“Women have the skills and ability to forge a successful career in the thermal insulation sector, and the industry has a host of unfilled well-paid jobs.

“This is a male dominated industry and TICA is determined to create a more diverse workforce, ensuring women have an opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

Helen Anderson, head of learning at TICA, added: “We will work alongside employers to arrange all aspects of the paid-for practical training in which women will work alongside each other as part of their learning journey.”

Jenna Hunt, from Immingham, currently a thermal insulation apprentice with Altrad, left school at 16 and ended up working in a series of uninspiring office jobs. Now aged 35, she ended up cleaning Altrad’s offices at the Prax Linsey Oil Refinery, near Grimsby, and was inspired to apply for one of their thermal insulation apprenticeships.

She said:

“It wasn’t something I’d ever considered, but this apprenticeship offers a clear pathway to a fulfilling and well-paid career. It may be a male dominated industry, but I’ve not experienced any discrimination and there’s no task I haven’t been able to achieve because I’m a woman. I’d advise anyone, whatever their gender or background, to seriously consider it.”

The recruitment days are being hosted by Encon Insulation Ltd, 4 Martin Close, Blenheim Industrial Estate, Nottingham, NG6 8UW on Tuesday 1st August (10.30am-12.30pm); Wednesday 16th August (12.30pm-2.30pm) and Monday 21st August (3pm-5pm).

